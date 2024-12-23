King strips Cadbury of its Royal Warrant – 170 years after it was first awarded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King has revoked Cadbury’s Royal Warrant, 170 years after it was first granted.

The renowned chocolate maker, which was a particular favourite of the late Queen – especially for its Bournville chocolate – has confirmed that its prestigious mark of excellence will not be renewed.

Queen Victoria first awarded the warrant to the British company in 1854, but now, six monarchs later, King Charles has decided to rescind it.

This week’s latest round of warrants saw several brands announced, including fellow chocolate manufacturers Nestlé, Bendicks, and Prestat, recognising companies that supply goods or services to the royal household and senior members of the royal family.

open image in gallery Cadbury World chocolatiers add the finishing touches to a 45cm tall chocolate replica of St Edward’s Crown, which was used at the coronation of King Charles III ( Jacob King/PA )

The King retained 386 warrants previously granted by his mother, according to reports.

However, a number of companies were unsuccessful in their bid to renew their royal status, notably Cadbury and consumer goods giant Unilever, which owns Marmite. Both are said to have been notified by letter, but, as is customary, no reason was provided for the decision.

In total, more than 100 warrants were not renewed, though some of these may be attributed to brands choosing not to reapply, ceasing trading, or having their applications deferred.

open image in gallery The King has stripped Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, 170 years after it was first awarded ( PA Wire )

It has been reported that the supply of Cadbury products to royal households has decreased in recent years. The King, known for his focus on a healthy diet, is believed to take factors such as sustainability and the consumption habits of the royal family into consideration when awarding warrants.

Cadbury, one of the UK’s most successful exporters, is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, with products such as Dairy Milk, Roses, and Heroes.

open image in gallery Cadbury is one of the country’s most successful exporters and is marking its 200th year in business, with products including Dairy Milk, Roses and Heroes ( Sweet Hamper Company )

A spokesperson for Mondelez International, the company that owns Cadbury, told The Independent: “Cadbury is a much-loved brand that has been a part of British life for generations and remains the nation’s favourite chocolate. While we are disappointed to be one of hundreds of other businesses and brands in the UK to not have a new warrant awarded, we are proud to have previously held one and fully respect the decision.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.