King Charles makes special Christmas Countryfile appearance
King Charles III will appear in Countryfile for a Christmas special of the BBC's long-running rural programme.
The festive edition was filmed at Charles and Queen Camilla's Highgrove family residence in Gloucestershire.
Countryfile Christmas At Highgrove will feature discussions on the preservation of traditional heritage crafts.
It will also showcase the work of the King’s Foundation’s education programmes, including painting, millinery and embroidery crafts.
The King’s Foundation offers education courses for almost 15,000 students annually, health and wellbeing programmes for nearly 2,000 people each year
Countryfile Christmas At Highgrove airs on BBC One on December 22 from 5.30pm.
00:31