King Charles plans symbolic Sycamore Gap tribute at Great Windsor Park

King Charles is set to plant the first seedling successfully grown from the illegally felled Sycamore Gap tree in Windsor.

The iconic tree was felled in September 2023 in “an act of vandalism”, prompting the National Trust to take action to preserve this piece of English history by cultivating its seeds.

The first successfully grown seedling was showcased at the Chelsea Flower Show last week before being gifted to the Monarch, 75, who is well known for his love of the natural world.

He was gifted the sapling yesterday (27 May) on what is known as Celebration Day – the last bank holiday of the month – and the Trust announced that it will be planted in Windsor Great Park once it has matured into a sapling.

A sapling is a young tree, and it is hoped that the recultivation of the iconic tree, which was a famous spot for stargazing and marriage proposals and even appeared in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, will act as a symbol of hope for the future.

The seedling is one of 100 seeds and 40 cuttings taken from the 200-year-old felled sycamore.

It was cultivated at the National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre alongside the other remnants of the felled Sycamore Gap Tree, which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

Director of Gardens and Parklands at the National Trust, Andy Jasper, with the first Sycamore Gap seedling at the Chelsea Flower Show last week ( Ann-Marie Powell/PA Wire )

Hilary McGrady, the director general of the National Trust, said: “It is wonderful news that His Majesty will one day have the very first sapling grown from this iconic tree. The new tree will be seen by many thousands each year and will be the first of many Sycamore Gap saplings planted at different places, in Northumberland and beyond.

“The swell of emotion we saw after the sycamore was felled goes to show how personally connected we all are to our natural heritage. These new green shoots are keeping the story of the Sycamore Gap alive, and are serving as a reminder of the simple and much-needed hope, joy and respite that nature can bring.”

The exact planting locations of future seedlings is set to be announced later this year.

Andy Jasper, the director of gardens and parklands at the National Trust, said a new Sycamore Gap tree could be replanted in the original location if the stump does not regrow.

King Charles visited the Chelsea Flower Show ahead of its public opening last week ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The felling of the tree on 28 September caused widespread outrage and saw two men arrested last October.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, from Cumbira, were subsequently charged with criminal damage to the tree and Hardian’s Wall last month.

According to court documents, the criminal damage to the tree and wall came at an estimated cost of more than £620,000.

In a court appearance earlier this month, Graham pled not guilty to felling the tree while Carruthers entered no plea. The case is ongoing.