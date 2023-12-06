Hopes for future of iconic Sycamore Gap Tree renewed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hopes for the future of the Sycamore Gap Tree have been renewed, after scientists confirmed cuttings and salvaged seeds are showing positive signs of new growth.

There was an outcry when the tree was chainsawed, causing it to fall on the Roman wall which is a World Heritage Site.

Historic England said Hadrian’s Wall had suffered damage when it was felled in an act of vandalism, and the future of the famed tree was uncertain.

The National Trust, which owns the land and looked after the tree with the Northumberland National Park Authority, promptly collected material from the remains of the tree.

On Wednesday, the organisation announced they are hopeful that more than 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable - renewing hopes that the tree will be reborn.

Three men remain on police bail as officers continue to investigate the incident that happened overnight in September (PA Wire)

Director of gardens and parklands at the National Trust Andy Jasper said: “This work is taking place in our specialist rare plant propagation nursery and although this wasn’t really the right time of year to do this work, we are encouraged by positive signs of life, and are hopeful that over 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable, which means we can hopefully grow new descendants from the tree in the future.

“Over the next year, we’ll be doing all we can to nurture the seeds and cuttings in the hope that some will grow into strong, sturdy saplings – providing a new future for this much-loved tree.”

He added that they also believe the trunk of the original tree may regrow, but it will take up to three years for this to be known for sure.

The National Trust said they were hopefuly the trunk of the orignal tree may regrow, but it may take up to three years for this to be known (Getty Images)

“We are also hoping that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it could take up to three years before we know if this is possible,” Mr Jasper said.

“As with many things in landscape restoration, we need to be patient and take the time to let nature do its thing.”

The tree was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

The National Trust said it is also working on a “fitting tribute” to the tree to ensure its legacy lives on following an unprecedented public response to the felling.

A protective fence surrounds the stump of the felled tree at Sycamore Gap (EPA)

Andrew Poad, general manager of the site for the National Trust, said a specific appeal will be launched to go towards plans for the site and for the wood from the felled trunk.

Historic England is also working towards accurately dating the tree and said it hoped to have the results soon.

Three men remain on police bail as officers continue to investigate the incident that happened overnight in September.

A teenage boy who was initially arrested in connection with the incident will no longer face any further action.

Two men in their 30s, and one man in his 60s, who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage have been bailed while enquiries continue.