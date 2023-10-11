Sycamore Gap tree to finally be removed and ‘safely stored’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Sycamore Gap tree will finally be removed from its resting place as the National Trust welcomes ideas from the public what to do with the iconic next.

The 50-foot tree which had stood in a gap in Hadrian’s Wall for 200 years will be removed by crane on Thursday and moved to a National Trust property, the charity said on Wednesday.

Early signs suggest historical landmark Hadrian’s Wall, which stands next to where the sycamore had been, sustained “some damage”, preservation body Historic England has said.

A National Trust spokesman said: “The tree is currently resting on Hadrian’s Wall in a precarious position, so it’s necessary we move it now, both to preserve the monument, and to make the site safe again for visitors. During the past fortnight, seeds from the tree have been collected by our specialist propagators and are being looked after at our Plant Conservation Centre.

“We encourage people to stay away from the site while this complex process takes place.

“We’ve also been amazed and inspired by the offers of help and good wishes we’ve received since the news of the tree’s felling broke - it’s clear the tree at Sycamore Gap captured the imaginations of so many people who visited.”

Forensic scientists are searching for traces from the chainsaw’s oiler, which lubricates the chain of the saw to keep it from overheating and seizing up. According to those familiar with the case, a distinctive oil mixture might lead officers to the saw.

The hope of a breakthrough comes after police arrested a 69-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. Both have been released on bail.

The sycamore perhaps first became known around the globe after featuring in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Alan Rickman.