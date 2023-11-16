Police give update on investigation into felling of iconic Sycamore Gap tree

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men remain on police bail as officers continue to investigate the vandalism of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree, which was felled overnight in September.

A teenage boy who was initially arrested in connection with the incident will no longer face any further action.

Two men in their 30s, and one man in his 60s, who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage have been bailed while enquiries continue.

The felled tree at Sycamore Gap shocked and upset many people (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

There was an outcry when the tree which stood in a dip in the landscape was chainsawed, causing it to fall on the Roman wall which is a World Heritage Site.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “We completely recognise the feeling of loss in the community and further afield following the deliberate felling of Sycamore Gap.

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.”

She added: “As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could assist us in getting answers.

“Please know that your support could prove vital to our enquiries, no matter how small the detail may seem.

National Trust removing the trunk of the iconic tree (Getty Images)

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and online, including on social media.”

Historic England carried out analysis of the site and found that Hadrian’s Wall suffered damage when the 50ft tree fell on it.

It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Its trunk was removed from the location on 12 October and is currently being stored in an undiclosed location, until its fate is decided.

Temporary fencing has been placed around the stump, which could “begin to sprout new shoots in time”. Seeds from the tree have also been collected and are being looked after by the National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre.