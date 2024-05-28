Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The First Lady of Nigeria has seemingly taken aim at Meghan Markle’s choice of clothing following her and Prince Harry’s recent trip to the country.

The couple, who visited in their capacity as private citizens, spent three days in Nigeria celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, 63, made the comments during a speech celebrating her husband’s first year in office and discussed her hopes for the modesty of Nigerian women and girls.

She did so while slamming the “nakedness” of “film stars from America”, which could be more than a coincidence following the former Suits star’s recent visit.

This was seemingly clarified later in the speech when Meghan was explicitly named.

The First Lady said Nigerian women and girls “do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America” with their “nakedness.”

“The message here is we have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress,” she said.

Meghan wore an open-back dress on her and Harry’s unofficial tour of Nigeria ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The First Lady continued: “They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful. You can see what they showcase on the stage, I said, ‘We are fashionable, we see what is going on.’

“We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.

“So we have to do something. Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.

“And they’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are.

“They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from.

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are.”

Meghan’s choice of clothing on her recent trip appeared to offend the First Lady of Nigeria ( AP )

The apparent swipe comes after Meghan claimed that she is 43 percent Nigerian and described the nation as “my country”.

She made the revelation on her visit, where she expressed her joy at being able to learn more about her heritage.

The First Lady urged Nigerian women and girls not to be like American film stars ( Arise News )

Speaking at an event on women in leadership in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, Meghan said: “Never in a million years would I understand [Nigeria] as much as I do now.

“And what has been echoed so much in the past day is, ‘Oh, we are not so surprised when we found out you are Nigerian’.

“It is a compliment to you because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, beautiful.”

The first lady, meanwhile, appeared to wait until after Meghan had left the country to criticise her apparent lack of clothing.