Following reports that the Princess of Wales had been “out and about” with family in recent days as she continues her course of preventative chemotherapy, some speculation has turned to when Kate will return to official engagements.

Though some conflicting reports suggest Kate could return as early as autumn and as late as into the new year, the Palace and royal insiders have been keen to stress that no official comeback date has been planned.

However, according to Vanity Fair, the royal has recently “turned a corner” with her treatment and is feeling a lot better.

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the publication reported. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

While Kate was understood to be the driving force behind last week’s landmark early years project, it is understood that Kate is in no hurry to return to work, and remains focused on recovering.

