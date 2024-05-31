Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew “ain’t going anywhere” in his battle with the King over his royal residence, a source has claimed, as the royal row between the siblings deepens.

Amid the controversy over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York, 64, stepped down from public duties in May 2020 and was subsequently stripped of his royal titles. However, the prince has continued to live at the royal residence Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion he has called home for two decades.

Charles has been urging his younger brother to vacate the property and move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage instead – but Andrew has refused to move, much to his older brother’s frustration. The duke has the lease on Royal Lodge, whereas the King controls the purse strings – and consequently, the siblings have become embroiled in what insiders have called the “siege of Royal Lodge”, according to The Sun.

The latest is a suggestion from a royal source that the monarch may “reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide” if the duke does not comply with his request.

The source told The Times on Friday: “The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

“He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

“If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

Andrew has refused to move, much to his older brother’s frustration ( AFP via Getty Images )

Andrew first moved into the vast 98-acre estate in Windsor Park in 2004 and made it his family home, currently living there with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The property is part of the Crown Estate and was previously the Windsor residence of the Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.

A friend of the duke said: “The facts remain the facts. He’s got a long lease on Royal Lodge, the family has lived there for 20-odd years and still have 50-odd years to run on the lease. It’s in perfectly good repair because they spent the lion’s share of the sale of their previous house [Sunninghill Park] renovating it from top to bottom, thereby saving any draw on the public purse or the private finances of the royal family. Them’s the facts.”

Andrew first moved into the vast 98-acre estate in Windsor Park in 2004 ( Rex features )

Another of Andrew’s friends, who has visited the mansion, added: “It’s really rather sad, but if it’s a case of who will blink first then Andrew is going to dig in. He ain’t going anywhere. He has had a stay of execution with Sarah and the King’s illnesses and he will be hoping that Charles won’t want to be seen as vindictive by turfing him out.”

The Duchess of York disclosed in January that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, less than a year after she underwent surgery for breast cancer.

Meanwhile, the King is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, receiving treatment as he returns to royal duties following the announcement of his diagnosis, which was also made in January.

Charles has been urging his younger brother to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage instead ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Those who know the monarch have said his younger brother is testing his patience and tolerance, with life becoming “increasingly cold and uncomfortable” for Andrew the longer he digs his heels in.

A friend of Charles said: “Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides and the duke would be required to fund the lion’s share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own – which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term. Everyone is mindful of his well-being and has his best interests at heart, but there are limits of patience and tolerance.”

Another of the King’s friends added: “It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad. But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke. The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride – and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”