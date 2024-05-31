✕ Close Related: Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The Princess of Wales will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel’s Review next month, it has been revealed, following speculation she would be well enough to take part.

As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, a role Kate was given in 2023, she would be expected to take the salute on June 8.

The news she is not taking part comes as the princess continues her cancer treatment away from the public eye, as she has done since her diagnosis in January.

The King, who was also diagnosed with cancer in January, has however confirmed his attendance at a major annual event lat night.

Charles will attend the Trooping of the Colour on June 15, which traditionally culminates in the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry.

While the King has been confirmed to take part in the ceremony, he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage as opposed to on horseback, which he did last years.

Though some conflicting reports suggest Kate could return as early as autumn and as late as into the new year, the Palace and royal insiders have been keen to stress that no official comeback date has been planned.

Meanwhile, a Welsh bed and breakfast has shared a never-seen-before picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken on a getaway last year. Duffryn Mawr Country House shared the picture featuring the royal couple with their staff to their social media.