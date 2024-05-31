Royal news – live: Kensington Palace gives Kate return update as never-before-seen snaps with William emerges
Speculation over Kate’s return to royal duties
The Princess of Wales will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel’s Review next month, it has been revealed, following speculation she would be well enough to take part.
As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, a role Kate was given in 2023, she would be expected to take the salute on June 8.
The news she is not taking part comes as the princess continues her cancer treatment away from the public eye, as she has done since her diagnosis in January.
The King, who was also diagnosed with cancer in January, has however confirmed his attendance at a major annual event lat night.
Charles will attend the Trooping of the Colour on June 15, which traditionally culminates in the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry.
While the King has been confirmed to take part in the ceremony, he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage as opposed to on horseback, which he did last years.
Though some conflicting reports suggest Kate could return as early as autumn and as late as into the new year, the Palace and royal insiders have been keen to stress that no official comeback date has been planned.
Meanwhile, a Welsh bed and breakfast has shared a never-seen-before picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken on a getaway last year. Duffryn Mawr Country House shared the picture featuring the royal couple with their staff to their social media.
Camilla remembers ‘fantastic’ secret night at theatre on drama school visit
The Queen Consort has shared her memories of a “fantastic” night she had at the theatre with her grandchildren.
Camilla made the revelations on a visit to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in central London today alongside King Charles.
While there, she spoke to student Daniel Mays about his role in the musical Guys and Dolls and said she had seen it with her family at London’s Bridge Theatre.
“It was fantastic,” she said.
The actor was pleased by the compliment and admitted that he remembered the Queen’s visit.
“I left about three months ago and towards the end of my run she came with all her grandkids,” he said. “We were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it was going to be.
“It’s an immersive production and we were wondering if she was going to be in her seat or standing up.
“It’s the longest thing and most exhausting thing I’ve ever been part of – but a great time.”
Biden administration requests for Harry’s visa application to remain private
The Department of Homeland Security has requested for Prince Harry’s US visa application to remain private.
This comes after the application recently came under scrutiny following revelations about the Duke of Sussex’s prior drug use in his 2023 memoir Spare.
Lawyers for the Biden administration have said that there would be a “stigma attached” if the information entered the public domain.
The think tank group The Heritage Foundation requested that the documents be made public under a freedom of information application.
King ‘encouraged’ by lasting privacy of meeting with Harry
The King has reportedly been “encouraged” by his February meeting with Prince Harry remaining private as the familial rift remains.
The duke cleared his schedule in February to fly across the Atlantic to see his father following his shock cancer diagnosis.
While the meeting lasted less than an hour, royal insider Robert Hardman believes it could have benefited their somewhat tumultuous relationship.
“But I think there can be a kind of normalising, and I thought it was telling that when the cancer diagnosis came through back in February, Prince Harry came straight over,” the author said.
“People said why didn’t he stay longer, why didn’t he talk to his father, I mean there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry’s grievances.
“But I think the fact he came was important, the fact he was received was important, I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterwards, we didn’t then read about it or hear about it. It remained private.”
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand could rake in seven figures in its first year
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riveria Orchard could make seven figures in its first business year, it has been claimed.
The estimate was made by PR expert Mayah Riaz ahead of the brand’s official launch, with its official website and Instagram page still displaying none of its products.
Meghan has, however, sent out 50 limited edition jars of its jam to soft launch the brand, and Riaz believes they could retail for a staggering amount of money.
“So far, the jams have been sent to only 50 people. This suggests that it will be an exclusive and limited edition item,” Riaz told the Mirror.
“It has already been reported a single jam jar could cost three figures. I believe that is entirely likely from what we have seen so far. This is not rare for a celebrity brand.”
“Therefore, my estimation is that American Riveria Orchard in under a year could make Meghan seven figures. It is entirely possible for the brand to make multi-seven figures by the end of next year.”
Kate and William’s never-before-seen holiday snap
“It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!” the social media post read.
It added: “So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”
Charles officially dissolves parliament
The King has officially dissolved parliament ahead of July’s general election.
Under UK protocol, the prime minister must request permission from the monarch to hold a general election, and then a date will be set for the dissolution of parliament.
The general election will then be held 25 working days after Parliament is dissolved.
The day after a general election the King will invite the leader of the party that won the most seats in the House of Commons to become Prime Minister and to form a new government.
While Charles has never overseen a general election as King, he has formally met with two prime ministers during his reign including Liz Truss and the current prime minister Rishi Sunak.
King shares behind-the-scenes of evening out to RADA
The King and Queen enjoyed a tour of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in central London on Tuesday, night which has trained leading actors from Sir Anthony Hopkins to Imelda Staunton and Tom Hiddleston.
The visit was the couple’s first major public event since Rishi Sunak called a summer General Election, as the monarchy has postponed any engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.
The royal couple watched a scene from House Of Ife by Beru Tessema, a play about a family dealing with the death of the eldest son, and met the cast afterwards.
They later toured Rada’s workshops where sets and backdrops are designed, built and painted by the students.
Charles to attend Trooping of the Colour
King Charles will take part in the Trooping the Colour this year, it has been confirmed.
The annual event has marked the official birthday of the King or Queen for more than 260 years and will take place on 15 June.
The confirmation comes after Buckingham Palace was forced to cancel and review dozens of royal engagements after the General Election was called for July 4.
Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and will now take part in one of the highlights of the royal calendar.
Kate Middleton not returning to annual event next month
It has been reported that the princess has been “out and about” with family in recent days as she continues her course of preventative chemotherapy, sparking some speculation has turned to when Kate will return to official engagements.
ICYMI: King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy outing to watch play about family betrayal
It’s usually royal family drama in the spotlight, but yesterday the King was able to enjoy being a spectator as he watched student actors perform a play about family betrayal.
In recent years, the Windsors have been at the centre of some very public rows, but on Tuesday night the 75-year-old was allowed to watch another dramatic tale unfold.
Attending his first major public event since Rishi Sunak called a general election, Charles and Camilla visited a student performance of House Of Ife by Beru Tessema at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada).
The play follows a family in the wake of the sudden death of their eldest son. The tense story sees characters “forced to confront the traumas they have long tried to bury”.
“As the sun beats down on their North London flat, and the authoritarian head of the family arrives from Ethiopia for the funeral, tensions rise, cultures clash and past betrayals are unearthed,” the RADA website describes the production as.
