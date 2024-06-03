Royal news – live: King trades bee tips with David Beckham as Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to leave Royal Lodge
Charles met David Beckham to compare gardening tips as football icon named King’s Foundation ambassador
King Charles and David Beckham bonded over the mutual love of bees as the ex-England football captain was unveiled as a King’s Foundation ambassador.
Beckham met privately with the King at Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat to learn more about its work.
Beckham said: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!”
It came as Prince Andrew was reportedly refusing to leave the £30milion Royal Lodge and was becoming an increasingly isolated figure, who “spends his days watching television in a darkened room” in the crumbling residence.
A friend of King Charles has now claimed that life at the Royal Lodge will become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable” for Andrew if he refuses to hand back the keys.
The friend told The Times: “The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”
D-Day veteran speaks of meeting King Charles on 100th birthday
A D-Day veteran was “surprised and delighted” to be invited to Buckingham Palace where he was presented with his 100th birthday card from the King.
Jim Miller, who turned 100 on June 1, landed on the Normandy beaches in June 1944 and took part in the Allied military operation to liberate occupied France and western Europe.
“I am humbled to reach such a great number, especially when I think of those who fell on the Normandy beaches all those years ago.
“The King was very interested to hear about my military service and personal experience of such a momentous and harrowing time.
“I am proud that I can still share my memories with the generations that come after me and thankful that young people are interested in what happened.
“I’m looking forward to attending the Royal British Legion’s commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in June.”
Prince Andrew ‘ain’t going anywhere’ in deepening battle with King Charles
Prince Andrew “ain’t going anywhere” in his battle with the King over his royal residence, a source has claimed, as the royal row between the siblings deepens.
Amid the controversy over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York, 64, stepped down from public duties in May 2020 and was subsequently stripped of his royal titles.
However, the prince has continued to live at the royal residence Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion he has called home for two decades.
Charles has been urging his younger brother to vacate the property and move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage instead – but Andrew has refused to move, much to his older brother’s frustration.
Queen Elizabeth did not approve of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress
The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly did not approve of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress because of her status as a divorcée.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said the late Monarch thought the gown was “too white” for someone who was entering their second marriage.
“In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcée getting remarried in [a] church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal,” Seward wrote in an extract of her book published by the Daily Mail.
The revelation comes as the First Lady of Nigeria appeared to criticise Meghan’s “nakedness” while on an unofficial tour.
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand could rake in seven figures in its first year
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riveria Orchard could make seven figures in its first business year, it has been claimed.
The estimate was made by PR expert Mayah Riaz ahead of the brand’s official launch, with its official website and Instagram page still displaying none of its products.
Meghan has, however, sent out 50 limited edition jars of its jam to soft launch the brand, and Riaz believes they could retail for a staggering amount of money.
“So far, the jams have been sent to only 50 people. This suggests that it will be an exclusive and limited edition item,” Riaz told the Mirror.
“It has already been reported a single jam jar could cost three figures. I believe that is entirely likely from what we have seen so far. This is not rare for a celebrity brand.”
“Therefore, my estimation is that American Riveria Orchard in under a year could make Meghan seven figures. It is entirely possible for the brand to make multi-seven figures by the end of next year.”
Kate to miss Trooping the Colour rehearsal as cancer recovery continues
The Princess of Wales is to miss a Trooping the Colour rehearsal as it was confirmed the King will take part in his official birthday celebrations.
Kate will not inspect the troops at the event known as The Colonel’s Review on June 8, held seven days ahead of the famous ceremony which has marked the sovereign’s birthday for more than 260 years, it is understood.
But it remains unclear whether the princess, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will attend Trooping the Colour, a major fixture in the royal calendar.
She appealed for time, space and privacy for her family when she announced on March 22 she was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Does the King get a vote in the general election?
As election campaigns ramp up to levels of hysteria ahead of July 4 there is one family who won’t be swayed.
Despite not being written in law it is thought that if a member of the royal family would reveal their political leanings it could create a constitutional crisis in the UK.
Dr Craig Prescott, lecturer in law and a constitutional expert at Royal Holloway University of London, told Sky News: “Clearly the King is in a unique position as head of state and, as such, is expected to remain ‘above’ politics.
“Not voting on election day reflects this position. There’s also a more constitutional reason. Members of the House of Lords cannot vote because they are part of parliament, and so it has always been the case that peers had no right to vote for members sitting in the other house of parliament.
“In this sense, the practice that the monarch does not vote reflects that they are part of parliament, and it is for the general public to choose who represents them in the Commons.”
Kate wanted people ‘to see she was doing okay’ in cancer video
The Princess of Wales “wanted people to see that she was doing okay” by announcing her cancer diagnosis via a video, it has been claimed.
The poignant footage came in March following weeks of speculation about Kate’s whereabouts after she stepped back from public duties for planned abdominal surgery.
The revelation was made by insiders to Vanity Fair alongside the revelation that the Princess has now “turned a corner” in her cancer treatment.
Prince George’s adorable nickname for Kate spotted by lipreader
Prince George had been waving to the crowds at the Trooping The Colour ceremony in 2022 before turning to Kate and calling her “Momma”, as spotted by lip reader Jeremy Freeman.
Kate is reported to have bestowed on her eldest child and future King a distinctly British moniker: PG tips.
The famous British tea company matches the second-in-line to the throne’s initials, and George is said to be referred to as simply ‘Tips’ for short.
A royal source speaking to The Sun explained that there is a reason the royals use so many nicknames for one another, “The royals are not very good at communicating with one another so this is one way around it. Nicknames are a way of taking the family tension out of things,” the source claimed. “They can also be a rather childlike family. They love to play games and they give each other silly presents. I think it’s because they have to be so earnest in their public lives.”
Sarah Ferguson opens up on her own cancer battle
The Duchess of York has spoken about feeling “better than ever” following two different cancer diagnoses.
The 63-year-old discovered she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram last summer.
“I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks. But I’m not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I’m very grateful.”
“I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy,” she tells HELLO!
“I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is,” she continues. “So when they said: ‘Mummy, tell us the absolute truth – have they got all the cancer out?’ and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe.”
