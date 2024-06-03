✕ Close Related: Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

King Charles and David Beckham bonded over the mutual love of bees as the ex-England football captain was unveiled as a King’s Foundation ambassador.

Beckham met privately with the King at Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat to learn more about its work.

Beckham said: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!”

It came as Prince Andrew was reportedly refusing to leave the £30milion Royal Lodge and was becoming an increasingly isolated figure, who “spends his days watching television in a darkened room” in the crumbling residence.

A friend of King Charles has now claimed that life at the Royal Lodge will become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable” for Andrew if he refuses to hand back the keys.

The friend told The Times: “The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”