Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside William and Kate’s £850 a night Welsh Airbnb stay

Staff at the country house in Gilwern called the royal couple ‘so kind and friendly’

Natalie Wilson
Friday 31 May 2024 16:11
Comments
The seven-bedroom property sits on the edge of the Brecon Beacons
The seven-bedroom property sits on the edge of the Brecon Beacons (Duffryn Mawr Country House)

A Welsh holiday residence that hosted the Prince and Princess of Wales last year is available to book on Airbnb – but a stay will set you back £850 a night.

The royal couple stayed for one night at Duffryn Mawr Country House in April 2023 during a two-day tour in Wales.

During their visit, Prince William and Kate went to the Welsh village of Aberfan to pay their respects to the lives lost to the 1966 mining disaster and took part in simulated rescue missions while meeting the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on their 60th anniversary.

Bedrooms boast views over the Brecon Beacons
Bedrooms boast views over the Brecon Beacons (Duffryn Mawr Country House/Airbnb)

Superhost Kimberley Fry, owner of Duffryn Mawr, told The Independent: “It was a pleasure having them stay. It was a little bit of a whirlwind thinking: is that really happening? But they were lovely guests who didn’t want the staff to do much for them.

“They found out about the history of the house and liked the place because it is quite secluded, very private and homely.”

Fry added the royal couple stayed in the master suite which “overlooks the Brecon Beacons” at the “lovely property”.

The holiday residence on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons) sits on 16 acres of land with sprawling mountain views of Sugarloaf, Blorenge and the River Usk.

Mountain views towards Sugarloaf from Duffryn Mawr
Mountain views towards Sugarloaf from Duffryn Mawr (Duffryn Mawr Country House/Airbnb)

With walking routes, cycle paths and horse riding trails, the Welsh mountain range also offers activities such as abseiling – as William and Kate did with the Mountain Rescue Team.

To mark one year since the royal visit, the country house shared an unseen picture from their stay and their guestbook signatures on 27 April.

The post said: “It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!

The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured with Duffryn Mawr staff
The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured with Duffryn Mawr staff (Duffryn Mawr Country House)

“We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”

With stays from £850 a night, the property, which sleeps 16, has a five-star rating on Airbnb.

Refurbished in 2022, the 500-year-old country house in Gilwern has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It’s a 10-minute drive from the village of Crickhowell with plenty of active pursuits available year-round.

There’s space to cook for 16 guests in the 40ft kitchen
There’s space to cook for 16 guests in the 40ft kitchen (Duffryn Mawr Country House/Airbnb)

The historic Usk Valley market town is a maze of local shops, traditional pubs and walking paths to the south of the Black Mountains with Pen y Fan – the highest peak in southern Britain – just a stone’s throw away.

Among 74 listed amenities, a 40ft kitchen, billiard room, bar, gym, firepit and a spa with a steam room and hot tub greet guests of dog-friendly Duffryn Mawr.

The charming property is available to book for three-night minimum private stays – with availability this summer – and can also be hired as a wedding venue.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in