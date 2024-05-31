Inside William and Kate’s £850 a night Welsh Airbnb stay

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Welsh holiday residence that hosted the Prince and Princess of Wales last year is available to book on Airbnb – but a stay will set you back £850 a night.

The royal couple stayed for one night at Duffryn Mawr Country House in April 2023 during a two-day tour in Wales.

During their visit, Prince William and Kate went to the Welsh village of Aberfan to pay their respects to the lives lost to the 1966 mining disaster and took part in simulated rescue missions while meeting the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on their 60th anniversary.

Bedrooms boast views over the Brecon Beacons ( Duffryn Mawr Country House/Airbnb )

Superhost Kimberley Fry, owner of Duffryn Mawr, told The Independent: “It was a pleasure having them stay. It was a little bit of a whirlwind thinking: is that really happening? But they were lovely guests who didn’t want the staff to do much for them.

“They found out about the history of the house and liked the place because it is quite secluded, very private and homely.”

Fry added the royal couple stayed in the master suite which “overlooks the Brecon Beacons” at the “lovely property”.

The holiday residence on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons) sits on 16 acres of land with sprawling mountain views of Sugarloaf, Blorenge and the River Usk.

Mountain views towards Sugarloaf from Duffryn Mawr ( Duffryn Mawr Country House/Airbnb )

With walking routes, cycle paths and horse riding trails, the Welsh mountain range also offers activities such as abseiling – as William and Kate did with the Mountain Rescue Team.

To mark one year since the royal visit, the country house shared an unseen picture from their stay and their guestbook signatures on 27 April.

The post said: “It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!

The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured with Duffryn Mawr staff ( Duffryn Mawr Country House )

“We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”

With stays from £850 a night, the property, which sleeps 16, has a five-star rating on Airbnb.

Refurbished in 2022, the 500-year-old country house in Gilwern has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It’s a 10-minute drive from the village of Crickhowell with plenty of active pursuits available year-round.

There’s space to cook for 16 guests in the 40ft kitchen ( Duffryn Mawr Country House/Airbnb )

The historic Usk Valley market town is a maze of local shops, traditional pubs and walking paths to the south of the Black Mountains with Pen y Fan – the highest peak in southern Britain – just a stone’s throw away.

Among 74 listed amenities, a 40ft kitchen, billiard room, bar, gym, firepit and a spa with a steam room and hot tub greet guests of dog-friendly Duffryn Mawr.

The charming property is available to book for three-night minimum private stays – with availability this summer – and can also be hired as a wedding venue.