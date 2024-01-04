What next for Prince Andrew as Duke of York is named in Epstein documents

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew has once again made headlines as claims that he groped a woman’s breast at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s home have been made public.

Just days after his appearance on Christmas Day alongside King Charles III, he has been repeatedly named in a tranche of newly released documents, which allege that he had participated in an “orgy” with underage girls.

The court evidence forms part of a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Guiffre against disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who procured girls for the disgraced financier to abuse.

Andrew made a rare public appearance on Christmas Day with the royal family (AFP via Getty Images)

The Duke of York has repeatedly denied the allegations, with Buckingham Palace previously saying that all accusations were “categorically untrue”.

These latest revelations come after he appeared alongside the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and his two daughters at the annual Christmas service walkabout at Sandringham.

Since stepping down from public life after his friendship with the convicted sex offender brought about a PR disaster for the monarchy, Andrew has made few public appearances but is believed to hold out hopes of a royal comeback.

Speaking to The Independent, royal expert Richard FitzWilliams said the prince’s desire for a return to public life was “hopeless”, given that his presence causes ongoing embarrassment for the British monarchy.

“Andrew is in the headlines and once again it makes it very uncomfortable publicity for the royal family,” he said. “Part of this problem is his attitude generally towards royal life and life itself, simply because his outlook in past years has been so entitled.

“The royal family has a problem that just won’t go away. He makes news whenever he appears.”

The Duke pictured with his accuser Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (US District Court - Southern Dis)

In 2019, he was cast out of the royal family and no longer uses his HRH title after Ms Guiffre, who had been trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell for sexual purposes, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Evidence in the latest batch of documents to be released claims that one victim, known as Jane Doe #3 was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor” in London, New York and Epstein’s private island.

“Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse,” it reads.

Andrew’s friendship with the financier first came into scrutiny in 2011, after photographs emerged of the two walking in Central Park during a visit to New York, despite Epstein being convicted of child sex offences three years previously.

Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview came days before he stepped down from public duties (BBC/PA)

The first allegations by Ms Guiffre appeared in 2015, in which she claimed to have had sex with the prince on three occasions, including a trip to London in 2001 when she was 17 years old. She claimed that Epstein paid her $15,000 for the sexual encounter, and she was pictured with Andrew with his arm around her waist.

Following Epstein’s suicide in custody while awaiting trial, Andrew participated in a “car crash” interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight, in which he said he did not regret their friendship given the “useful” opportunities it had provided.

He denied having sex with Ms Giuffre by claiming he had been at PizzaExpress in Woking and that claims of him sweating while dancing were untrue due to him temporarily losing the ability to sweat after an “adrenaline overdose” during the Falklands War.

Within days, Buckingham Palace announced he was suspending his public duties and was to step down from all 230 of his royal patronages.

After he was sued by Ms Guiffre, who accused him of sexual assault, he settled the case out of court and is estimated to have paid £12m, with a signficant donation going to her charity for victims of abuse.

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges (EPA)

In the latest twist, US Judge Loretta Preska ruled that documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of Epstein should be made public.

They include the evidence of Johanna Sjoberg, who claims the prince touched her breast while she sat on his lap at the US billionaire’s Manhattan home.

In her 2015 testimony, Ms Sjoberg said Maxwell called her to an upstairs closet, and showed her a puppet of the prince.

“I just remember someone suggesting a photo, and they told us to go get on the couch,” she recalled. “And so Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet, the puppet on her lap.

“And so then I sat on Andrew’s lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”

With more documents due to be released in the coming weeks, Mr Fitzwilliam said that Andrew’s hopes for a royal return were “delusional”.

“The facts are, that in the court of public opinion, there is no confidence in him at all. Whereas he hasn’t been convicted of anything, the popularity polls place him so low it barely exists.”