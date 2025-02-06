Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A secondary school named after Prince Andrew is changing its name after the King’s disgraced brother was mired in a string of scandals.

Prince Andrew School, the only secondary school on St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic Ocean, says it is dropping its title to be free from “controversial ties”.

The island’s government said the school believed the change was a crucial step in ensuring its name embodied the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community.

“The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations,” it said.

Furore erupted in 2019 over the Duke of York’s friendship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a famous photo of Andrew with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre.

Yang Tengbo was said to have been a confidant of the Duke’s ( YouTube/PitchAtPalace )

Andrew even continued to visit Epstein in New York after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences in 2008.

He stepped down from his public role and later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, whom he told the BBC in 2019 he had not memory of meeting.

The Duke, 64, hit the headlines once again last year after a High Court hearing revealed that alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a close confidant.

Buckingham Palace approved the school’s rebrand, according to the government of St Helena, which said it followed “recent public controversy” and "negative media coverage".

“This renaming also provides an opportunity to select a name that aligns with the school’s shared principles and aspirations for students and St Helena.”

Head teacher Phil Toal said: “While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future.

“Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties.”

Pupils will be allowed to suggest new names, which will go to a vote by the whole school. The winning name will be submitted to the Portfolio Advisory Board for final approval.

The King is widely reported to have cut financial ties to the Duke after he refused to move out of his home, Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the school’s decision.