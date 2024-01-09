Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz has said he suspects Prince Andrew was “pressured by his mother” Queen Elizabeth II to settle the civil sexual assault case against him.

The Duke of York reached a multi-million-pound settlement in February 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, the Epstein victim who accused the royal of sexually abusing her while she was underage in the United States.

But Mr Dershowitz, who worked for Epstein from 2008, has now claimed that he believes the Duke of York made a “terrible mistake” by paying millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre.

“I think he made a terrible mistake. I suspect he was pressured by his mother to make that mistake,” Mr Dershowitz told Times Radio on Tuesday.

“If he had fought that case, I believe he would have won, I believe the case would have been dismissed on a variety of grounds, but he didn’t want to sit through a deposition, or people around him didn’t want to sit through a deposition, so he settled the case.

“Often you settle cases, not because you’re guilty of what you’re charged, but because you don’t want to admit other things that you’ve done.”

He added: “I feel sorry for Prince Andrew for this reason, assuming everything they say about him is correct, the woman who accused him was over the age of consent.

“She apparently bragged about it to her friends, and she collected millions and millions of dollars for that, yeah, I feel sorry for him.”

The allegations levied at Epstein and the paedphile financier’s associates have again come to the fore, after a US judge ordered the release of hundreds of court documents in a defamation lawsuit brought by Ms Giuffre against Epstein’s former partner and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, settled in 2017.

The trove includes 40 documents of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed the Duke of York touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Further extracts saw arguments resurface from Maxell’s lawyers, claiming Ms Giuffre’s allegations of having sex with Prince Andrew in a bathtub while she was underage were “obvious lies” because the bathtub in question was too small for a man of his size “to enjoy a bath in, let alone sex”.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

More follows...