Jeffrey Epstein list: New images from private island revealed in latest round of unsealed documents
Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and other high profile figures have been named in the filings released so far
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
New images of Ghislaine Maxwell on Epstein’s Little St James island have been unveiled in newly unsealed court documents relating to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Hundreds of documents have been made public in the past week after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
In a motion filing for discovery, Epstein victim Sarah Ransome produced pictures of the Epstein fixer on his secluded private island Little St James.
Ms Ransome also detailed the rampant abuse that victims of the sex trafficking ring endured.
“There was a constant influx of girls. There were so many girls. There were girls in Miami,” Ms Ransome said in an excerpt of her deposition.
Thousands of pages have been unsealed as of Monday, naming Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and magician David Copperfield. Being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.
More documents are set to be unveiled in the following days.
Newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents have described bombshell allegations about sex tapes involving Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.
In emails sent by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome – sections of which were included as exhibits in one of the filings unsealed on Monday – she said that an unnamed friend “had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson” and that these encounters had been filmed by Epstein and that she herself had later seen the sex tapes.
My colleague Rachel Sharp reports:
Ghislaine Maxwell breaks silence after Epstein files unsealed
Convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has reacted to the long-anticipated release of a trove of court documents naming several of the dead paedophile’s associates.
Maxwell’s attorneys Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson released a statement on Wednesday night, after the filings began to be unsealed, in which she continued to insist her innocence and vowed to plough ahead with her appeal.
“Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court’s recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal,” they said in the statement, shared with The Messenger.
“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
“She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence.”
Bath where Andrew was accused of sex assault 'too small for a man his size'
The bath in which the Duke of York was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old was “too small for a man of Prince Andrew’s size to enjoy a bath in let alone sex”, newly unsealed legal documents claim.
Andrew, 63, settled a civil sexual assault case out of court by paying millions to his accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022, despite saying he had never met her.
Ms Giuffre, who was sex trafficked by paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, previously said Andrew sexually assaulted her in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, telling BBC Panorama in 2019: “There was a bath and it started there and then led into the bedroom.”
She added: “It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything but he got up and he said, ‘Thanks’, and walked out.”
The duke has strenuously denied the allegations, which have continued to hit the headlines over the past week because of the release of batches of court papers relating to a 2015 defamation case.
Maxwell’s solicitor Philip Barden said in his 2017 deposition, unsealed on Monday: “She (Ms Giuffre) claimed she did have sex with Prince Andrew and that the sex occurred in what can only be described as a very small bathtub, too small for a man of Prince Andrew’s size to enjoy a bath in let alone sex.”
He said Ms Giuffre’s “story” alleging Andrew had sex with her “caused a feeding frenzy for the press”, and called on the media to “cease and desist” from continuing to publish, saying they faced “higher damages for ignoring my clear warning” if they continued.
New batches of unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents continue to reveal a number of high-profile individuals whose names appeared multiple times in various materials, including footnotes.
Among them are two former US presidents – Donald Trump and Bill Clinton – and Prince Andrew, all three of whom have been pictured with and known to associate with the disgraced financier in the past.
Read more:
The former president’s son shared an article fwhich reported on claims that compromising sex tapes were made by the disgraced financier.
Read the full story here:
Graphic details about Donald Trump’s alleged “sexual proclivities” have emerged in the latest round of court documents containing details of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.
The new documents contain “incendiary claims” about the former president, including accusations that he had sexual relations with “many girls”, made by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Sarah Ransome.
Mr Trump’s name has appeared a handful of times previously in the documents and, while not accusing him of wrongdoing, appears to illustrate the good relationship he had with the disgraced financier.
The Independent’s Mike Bedigan reports:
RFK Jr denies ever visiting Epsteins’ Florida home
Mr Kennedy was brought up during a deposition by Epstein’s former housekeeper Juan Alessi, who said the presidential hopeful was one of Epstein’s guests at his Palm Beach, Florida home.
A spokesperson for Mr Kennedy’s campaign told The Independent that Mr Kennedy was never a guest, nor did he stay overnight at Epstein’s home.
“He flew on his plane twice, both times with his wife and children and both over a decade before any allegations were made against Epstein,” the statement read. “Those trips took place approximately 30 years ago, long before Mr. Epstein’s criminal behavior was public knowledge. Those charges became public for the first time in 2006.”
The trips ocurred while Mr Kennedy was married to his then-wife Mary Kennedy, who died by suicide in 2012.
The statement continued: “Mary knew Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell learned that the Kennedys were going to Palm Beach for Easter and offered their family a ride.
“Mr Kennedy adds his voice to those demanding clarity about all of Mr Epstein’s nefarious activities including the identities of powerful partners or shady entities who may have enabled or participated in his crimes.
“Mr Kennedy supports the release of all of Epstein’s business and personal records including completely unredacted flight logs, which might contribute to the public’s understanding of Mr Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors and his suspicious death.”
A bathtub in which it was claimed Prince Andrew had sex with an underage woman was too small for a man of his size “to enjoy a bath in, let alone sex,” defence lawyers have claimed.
The argument, previously made by representatives of Ghislaine Maxwell and her supporters, resurfaced on Monday, in the latest batch of unsealed documents detailing associates of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Attorney Phillip Barden recalled the claims in his testimony, saying that it was an example of “obvious lies” told by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims.
The Independent’s Mike Bedigan reports:
Hundreds of filings relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed in recent days after a New York ordered the release of a trove of documents in the now-settled litigation between Epstein’s fixer Ghislaine Maxwell and his former victim Virginia Giuffre.
The filings include thousands of pages of motions, transcripts of depositions by Maxwell, Ms Giuffre, and victims Johana Sjoberg and Sarah Ransome, as well as detailed phone notes and incident reports from the initial investigation into Epstein’s trafficking ring by the Palm Beach Police Department in 2005.
Read more:
A Jeffrey Epstein accuser baselessly claimed Hillary Clinton “intimidated” her friend into staying silent about her allegations about Bill Clinton in 2008 in an effort to protect her presidential campaign, court documents unsealed on Monday revealed.
Writing in a 2016 email to a New York Post reporter, Sarah Ransome alleged that an unnamed friend had appeared in sex tapes with Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, and months later was “approached by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hilary Clinton herself.”
Read more:
