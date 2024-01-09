✕ Close Which big names are on Epstein’s list?

New images of Ghislaine Maxwell on Epstein’s Little St James island have been unveiled in newly unsealed court documents relating to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Hundreds of documents have been made public in the past week after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a motion filing for discovery, Epstein victim Sarah Ransome produced pictures of the Epstein fixer on his secluded private island Little St James.

Ms Ransome also detailed the rampant abuse that victims of the sex trafficking ring endured.

“There was a constant influx of girls. There were so many girls. There were girls in Miami,” Ms Ransome said in an excerpt of her deposition.

Thousands of pages have been unsealed as of Monday, naming Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and magician David Copperfield. Being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

More documents are set to be unveiled in the following days.