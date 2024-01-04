Orgies with underage girls. A wealthy American financier. Stephen Hawking. An offer of payments to the youngsters concerned to deny any such orgy took place. I’m not sure what is more remarkable: the salaciousness or the improbability of it all. It is head spinning.

But then we’ve grown used to some of it. The sleaziness of Epstein; the involvement of Ghislaine Maxwell in procuring extremely young women to act as the masseuses and providers of sexual services to a host of older men; there’s the private island befitting a Bond villain, the private jets put at your disposal – you can almost imagine the noxious, acrid smell of sweat, sex, stale cigar smoke – and power - mashed together in some ghastly fusion.

The movie when it comes – and it surely will – will have to be X certificate. As Ian Dury once sang about, it is “Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll” to the nth degree. There is plenty to dwell on there. But more interesting is what it says about power in the US and the magnetic, irresistible attraction of money. Smart, sane, famous, eminent men – with everything to lose – found themselves drawn feebly, or maybe willingly, like moths to the Epstein flame.