Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 in damages as part of his ongoing libel case against the newspaper.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the newspaper’s publishers, Associated Newspapers, over an article about his legal battle with the Home Office concerning his security arrangements in the UK.

Now, a judge has ordered Harry, 39, to pay Associated Newspapers £48,000 after he lost his bid to have part of the newspaper’s defence in the case struck down.

Last week, High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that Associated Newspapers can proceed with the “honest opinion” defence in the libel case, with Harry suing the news group over a February 2022 article about the government’s decision to strip him off taxpayer-funded security after Harry relocated to the US.

Mr Justice Nicklin argued that Associated Newspapers had a “prospect” of arguing its position and that the case should go to trial.

