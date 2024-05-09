Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and King Charles were a mere 20-minute drive from each other in central London last night, but the pair who have not seen each other since February, did not meet.

The distance between St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry held a ceremony for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and Buckingham Palace, where Charles hosted a spring garden party, is just over two miles – or around £14 in an Uber – and yet served to highlight just how far apart the pair still remain.

Their relationship has grown increasingly frayed since the Duke of Sussex’s decision to step down as a working royal in 2020.

Instead of the Windsors, Harry was supported at the Invictus event by the Spencers. The late Princess of Wales‘ younger brother, Earl Spencer, and elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, walked in side-by-side before embracing the duke.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, giving wounded, injured and sick service people a chance to showcase their sporting talents. His event last night marked the progress of the games over the past decade and saw the actor Damian Lewis deliver an impassioned recitation of William Earnest Henley’s poem, from which the games takes its name.

Meanwhile, his father, the King, held a garden party in Buckingham Palace celebrating people who have made notable contributions in their local communities.

Charles was joined at this event by Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and various other members of the Windsor family.

The Invictus Games ceremony began at 5pm yesterday and the King’s garden party reportedly wrapped up at 6pm.

King Charles was joined by various other royals at his garden party ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Harry hugs family as he is supported by Princess Diana’s brother and sister at the ceremony ( UK POOL )

Meghan and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not present at the ceremony, but the Duchess of Sussex is set to join Harry in the coming days for further Invictus events in Nigeria.

Hopes of reconciliation were dealt a blow early into Harry’s return to the UK on Monday (7 May) when a spokesperson confirmed he would not be seeing his father due to the King’s busy schedule.

A spokesperson for the Duke said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Prince Harry was all smiles as he arrived at the Invictus Games thanksgiving ceremony ( EPA )

The garden party finished at the same time as Prince Harry’s event ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Prior to arriving back in the UK, Harry, who returned to England after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis in February, said he was “very keen” to see the King.

The monarch returned to work last week after medics concluded that he had made sufficient progress in his cancer treatment.

He did so with a visit to a cancer treatment centre, designed to highlight the impact the disease can have on patients and their families, as well as the importance of early detection.

Charles spoke cordially with many attendees at the event (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The King’s failure to meet Harry was one of two apparent snubs on his current visit to the UK.

The duke also had to face the news that his brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, is being made colonel-in-chief of his old military regiment next week.