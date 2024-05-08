King Charles picks Prince William to lead Harry’s old regiment

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps – despite Prince Harry having served with the unit in Afghanistan.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Prince of Wales would succeed King Charles as head of the regiment on Tuesday in what represents a second blow for Harry on his brief return to the UK.

According to reports, the honour would have likely been given to Harry had he not chosen to step down as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

Both brothers are trained military pilots, however, Harry personally served in the Army Air Corps during his second tour of Afghanistan up until 2014.

“His Majesty the King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales,” the palace said in a statement.

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, the King was pleased to announce military appointments including that the Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty the King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

Harry previously received praise from Lieutenant Colonel Tom de la Rue, who commanded him in the Army Air Corps.

“Captain Wales has reached the pinnacle of flying excellence as an Apache pilot,” he said, “particularly in Afghanistan, and, in the process, has proved to be a real inspiration to the many Army Air Corps officers and soldiers who have come to know him so well.”

Harry revealed that he killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan (John Stillwell/PA) ( PA Archive )

As heir to the throne, Prince William was not involved in active conflict during his time in the military. He did, however, serve as a search and rescue pilot and later as an air ambulance pilot.

The snub comes after it emerged yesterday that the King will not see his youngest son on his current UK visit, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry founded the sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service people in 2014 and is set to give a speech at a thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral today (8 May).

Prince Harry is currently in the UK celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games ( Getty Images for The Invictus Ga )

This event will be attended by none of the fifth in line to the throne’s immediate family, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Harry revealed that the King will not be able to see him on his current trip due to his busy schedule.

They said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

King Charles is too busy to see Prince Harry after returning to work last week ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The revelation comes after the King returned to work last week following the news that he has now made sufficient progress in his cancer treatment.

He will, however, be undertaking a reduced summer programme to avoid over-exerting himself as he is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease.

Harry and the King last saw each other for a reported 45 minutes in February when Harry rushed to the UK after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis.