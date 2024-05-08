The depth of the royal family rift has been shown after it was revealed King Charles was too busy to see Prince Harry during his UK visit, royal commentator Jennie Bond said.

The Duke of Sussex arrived back in the UK on Tuesday (7 May) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

A spokesperson for the Duke said he would not be meeting the King due to “His Majesty’s full programme”.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday evening, Ms Bond, who has reported on the royal family for 35 years, said she was “gobsmacked” by the decision.

She said: "I think it speaks volumes about the depth of the rift.”