Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let loose with victory dance during ice hockey game

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out in Canada for an ice hockey game date night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Vancouver Canucks game against the San Jose Sharks in British Columbia on 20 November. Harry took to the ice where he made the ceremonial first puck drop, before returning to his VIP box seats to watch the remainder of the game.

The royal couple appeared to let loose as they cheered for the Canucks, who beat the Sharks 3-1. When the Canadian ice hockey team scored a goal, Harry and Meghan were caught doing a victory dance from their seats at Rogers Stadium.

In a video shared to the Canuck’s official Instagram, the father of two was seen throwing his hands in the air after his favourite team took the winning lead. He jumped up from his seat and clapped his hands, while an excited Meghan could be seen saying: “Wow!”

She then put her wine glass down and got up, as the pair pulled matching dance moves from their seats. The Simple Minds’ track “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” began to play over the loudspeaker, as Harry patted Meghan’s back.

The viral moment captured the attention of fans online, as they commented on the couple’s winning dance moves.

“I love the way Harry and Meghan cheer the Vancouver Canucks with a winning jig when they score!” wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Harry and Meghan are Canucks fans confirmed,” someone else said.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the former actor is a longtime supporter of the Canucks, considering she lived in Vancouver while filming the American drama series, Suits.

“Meghan lived in Canada for seven years to film Suits. She’s a #Canucks fan,” one person said.

The Sussexes were in Canada to promote the upcoming Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025. Prince Harry founded the sports tournament for wounded or injured servicemen and women in 2014, after he served 10 years in the British Army and two tours in Afghanistan.

However, Harry isn’t the only royal to make the ceremonial puck drop at a Vancouver Canucks game. In fact, his grandmother - the late Queen Elizabeth II - made the puck drop too during her 11-day tour of Canada in 2002.

The outing comes days after Meghan’s attendance at the Variety Power Of Women event in Los Angeles, which highlighted the accomplishments of women in the film industry. Meghan, who portrayed attorney Rachel Zane on the USA Network series Suits from 2011 to 2018, reacted to the show’s record-breaking streaming numbers after it landed on Netflix this summer.

“Is that right?” she asked in amazement at the “wild” 45 billion minutes of streaming time. “But who’s counting?” she quipped. Meghan admitted that she had “no idea” what was causing the show’s recent uptick in popularity, but added: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had such a fun time. I was on it for seven seasons - so quite a bit.”

“It’s hard to find a show that you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” Meghan suggested. “But, good shows are everlasting.”