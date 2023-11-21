Harry recreates Queen’s memorable moment during ice hockey game with Meghan

Prince Harry dropped the first puck at an NHL game, recreating a moment from the Queen two decades ago.

Harry and Meghan Markle both attended the Vancouver Canucks game.

The couple is currently in Canada ahead of Harry’s Invictus Games taking place in Vancouver in 2025.

Harry dropped the ceremonial puck ahead of the match, the same act his grandmother Queen Elizabeth performed at a Canucks game in 2002.

The appearance comes just a week after two top chiefs from the Invictus Games were sacked.