The Princess Royal has handed out honours at Windsor Castle as she continues with her royal duties the day after the King’s shock cancer diagnosis.

Anne is the first member of the family to perform royal duties since the news was made public on Monday evening.

Charles is regular treatment for an unknown form of cancer that was found during his recent stay in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate. He has postponed all public duties and other members of the royal family are expected to take on additional engagements.

Known for her commitment to royal duties, Princess Anne carried out an investiture ceremony on Tuesday morning. She was also scheduled to visit the Midlands on Tuesday on an official visit, but the event was cancelled.

Ivor Bolton, from London, Conductor, is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (PA)

Recipients at the ceremony included conductor Ivor Bolton, tenor Nicky Spence, rugby union referee Sara Cox and wheelchair rugby league player James Simpson.

When it was announced Charles was due to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate several weeks ago, Anne proved once again she was a reliable member of the family, taking on investiture ceremonies and continuing her royal visits.

She also took part in the first international royal tour of 2024 when she visited Sri Lanka in early January.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence during a visit to Vajira Pillayar Kovil Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka (PA)

Officials have said that although Charles is stepping back from public-facing events, he will continue to “undertake state business and official paperwork as usual”.

This will include holding Privy Council meetings and weekly audiences with the prime minister.

The Prince of Wales is also returning to official duties this week, in the aftermath of the Princess of Wales’s abdominal surgery.

William is likely to be undertaking some duties on his father’s behalf, but Counsellors of State, who exercise power when a monarch cannot fulfil their duties as head of state, are not expected to be needed.

The Prince of Wales is returning to official duties this week, suggesting William is stepping up while his father is unwell (AP)

In the unlikely event they are appointed the King’s Counsellors of State are his spouse and the first four adults in line to the throne; Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

The Duke of Sussex has cleared his diary to fly to the UK to be with his father despite their troubled relationship, raising concerns about the seriousness of the King’s health.

Prince Harry was seen arriving at a private terminal at LAX this morning in his black Range Rover and boarded a flight expected to land in the UK at around midday, the Sun reported.

Charles called both Harry and Prince William to tell them the news personally before it was made public at 6pm on Monday.

The Palace has called for the King’s privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but said he wanted to make his diagnosis public because of his long-running support for cancer charities.