The Princess Royal has started her two-day trip to South Africa solo, as her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence drops out of the visit.

Anne began her visit to Cape Town alone after Sir Tim suffered a suspected torn ligament while working on her Gatcombe estate, it is understood.

The former naval officer needs treatment in the UK and was unable to fly with the princess, who travelled by a commercial flight to start the trip with a project close to her heart – horses supporting the disabled.

Anne toured the South African Riding for the Disabled Association and presented rosettes to a group of youngsters after a lesson.

open image in gallery Sir Tim Laurence (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

She walked down a line of riders sat on their ponies handing out awards and chatting to the volunteers that accompany the children whenever they are in the saddle.

“How many ponies do you have?” asked Lashwil, aged 11 after he was given his prize and Anne replied with a smile: “More then I should have” adding there was “one I do ride”.

The King’s sister has a lifelong passion for horses and competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer. She also supports a number of equine organisations including Riders for Health, The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.

open image in gallery Anne toured the South African Riding for the Disabled Association ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Later at the British High Commission, Anne will view an exhibition by former England cricketer Nick Compton, grandson of renowned batsman Denis Compton.

During the two-day visit the princess will commemorate the sacrifices of black South Africans and other races who played a vital role as military labourers during the First World War.

She is president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and will unveil the organisation’s Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, which honours more than 1,700 South Africans who carried out non-combat jobs and died with no known grave or commemoration.

open image in gallery The Princess Royal has started her two-day trip to South Africa solo ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

She will also visit the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which keeps alive the memory and achievements of the former archbishop of Cape Town who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984 for his opposition to apartheid in South Africa.

Anne, who last visited South Africa in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, will also visit the Royal Cape Yacht Club and the South African Astronomical Observatory.