Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans with her appearance at her mother’s annual Christmas carol concert, quickly stealing the show as she giggled, laughed and sang her way through the service.

The nine-year-old attended alongside her older brother Prince George, 11, and her younger brother Prince Louis, six, who could be seen standing alongside her as she avidly watched the performance at Westminster Abbey.

During the carol O Come All Ye Faithful, the princess could be seen giggling and exchanging glances with her siblings, before composing herself and belting out the lyrics. Ever the sensible one, she also helped Louis, who is known for his mischievous facial impressions at public events, hold his candle.

She also watched in awe as ballet dancers took to the stage, with her mother the Princess of Wales previously revealing that the performance had been kept a secret from her, to surprise her daughter during the service.

open image in gallery Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales light candles during the Together at Christmas carol service (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Kate’s fourth annual carol service was staged on December 6 and also featured performances by Paloma Faith, jazz singer Gregory Porter, singer-songwriter JP Cooper who performed with the Soul Sanctuary Choir and new singing talent Olivia Dean.

Broadcasted on Christmas Eve, it marks one of the few occasions Kate has returned to public life this year, after her cancer diagnosis which has seen her undergo preventative chemotherapy.

In a voiceover recorded for the start of the programme, Kate read extracts from a letter she wrote about love and empathy that was included with the event’s order of service.

She said: “The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

“It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

open image in gallery Kate and Prince William pictured with their three children (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

Readings were also given by actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming gold medallist Adam Peaty.

Joining Kate and her three children was also her husband Prince William, who gave a reading, and other members of the monarchy, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall.

It has been understood that Kate planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales organised her fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Kate invited Lady Gabriella during the summer to join her team organising her annual Together at Christmas event, and was said to have helped with arranging the performances.

A source said about Lady Gabriella: “She was very touched and grateful to the princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert, and that she felt honoured to do so.”

Kate is understood to have been incredibly grateful for her contribution.

Lady Gabriella’s husband financier Thomas Kingston died on 25 February from a head injury and a gun was found near his body at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.