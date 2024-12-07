Independent TV
Princess Kate shares heartwarming behind-the-scenes footage of George, Charlotte and Louis at Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has shared heartwarming behind-the-scenes footage of George, Charlotte and Louis at her Christmas carol service.
The royal children and Prince William joined Princess Kate for her special Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Friday (6 December).
Sharing the video on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account, Kate’s caption reads: “A wonderful time spent together with friends, family and those who make a real difference to the people around them.
“This year’s Together at Christmas Carol Service celebrated individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. Thank you for all you do!”
