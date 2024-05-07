Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Beatrice has said that Sarah Ferguson has been given the “all clear” from cancer in a rare TV interview discussing her mother’s health.

The Princess, 35, gave the first update on her mother since January when it was announced that the Duchess of York, 64, had skin cancer following the removal of several moles.

At the time, the Duchess was said to be “undergoing further investigations to ensure that it has been caught in the early stages.”

The skin cancer was discovered after Ferguson underwent reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed and treated for breast cancer last summer.

Announcing that her mother is now “thriving” after finally getting the “all clear”, Beatrice told This Morning via video link: “She’s such a phenomenal icon. As a mum, she’s been amazing. She’s been through so much and her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going.

“She’s doing really well, thank you. She had a bumpy health scare last year but she’s all clear now.”

Princess Beatrice added: “But I think at 64, she’s thriving, she’s been through so much, but now she’s coming into her own.

Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

“We are just reminded when any parent or individual has a health scenario, you really need to get the checks you need as early as you possibly can.

“And both my sister and I are so proud of her for taking those steps to get those checks. We’re really lucky in the UK to make sure you can get those checks as best as you can.

“Hopefully, we can be there to support each other when anyone goes through a health scare. There’s nothing more important than family.”

Ferguson – better known as Fergie – was previously married to Prince Andrew, 64, from 1986 to 1996.

The Duchess of York’s cancer battle marked the beginning of a difficult time for the Royal Family, who have seen three members diagnosed since the start of this year.

Sarah Ferguson has had the all-clear after being diagnosed with both breast and skin cancer ( Getty Images )

Fergie’s diagnosis in January was followed in February by the announcement that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer after a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

Then, in March, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed that she too had been diagnosed with the disease after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January.

However, it now appears that the Royals are all faring well in their respective battles with the illness.

Last Tuesday (1 May), the King returned to work and made a visit to a cancer treatment centre in London to highlight the importance of early detection.

King Charles appeared delighted to return to work last week ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He was allowed to return to duty after doctors announced that he had made sufficient “progress” in his cancer treatment, but as he still has the illness, he will be undertaking a reduced summer schedule to avoid over-exertion.

Prince William also provided an update on Kate Middleton’s health on his own engagement last Tuesday, telling a royal well-wisher that his wife and children are “doing well”.