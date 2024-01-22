Sarah, Duchess of York on cancer and her royal rehabilitation
Divorce, debt, tabloid stings and a cancer diagnosis – Sarah Ferguson’s royal ride has been anything but smooth. But she opens up to Guy Walters about happiness, helping people and the things that have helped her through the toughest of times
As ever, it takes a child to ask the most pertinent question, the one that really cuts to the chase. In December 2023, it came from a young boy called Toby at the Holy Trinity Primary School in Burnley.
“How did you feel when you married into the royal family?”
It’s not a question many of us get the chance to ask, but it is perhaps one that Toby’s respondent has answered before.
