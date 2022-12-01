Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Bryan, the ex-boyfriend of Sarah Ferguson, has spoken out about the toe-sucking scandal depicted in the latest season of The Crown.

During her marital separation from Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York began a relationship with Bryan, a businessman from Texas, in 1992.

While on holiday in St Tropez, the pair were pictured outside on a sun lounger with the Duchess’s foot raised to Bryan’s mouth.

The publication of the images was a major media incident for the Royal Family and marked the first time a royal had been embroiled in a public talking point of this nature.

On Thursday’s (1 December) edition of Lorraine, Bryan discussed the images and spoke of his surprise at the attention he received after The Crown referred to the incident in the recently released fifth season.

“One morning, I woke up to 600 messages about The Crown,” he told host Lorraine Kelly. “It instigated a huge worldwide craze.”

He then gave context to the photos, explaining that they’d chosen a discreet location for their break and that the moment was part of an innocent game.

“It was in seven acres of property in the south of France, and of course, it was a holiday for Beatrice and Eugenie,” Bryan said.

“We were sitting by the pool, and Beatrice and Eugenie are learning how to swim.

“They were four and two years old, so we were playing games, and one of the games wound up being sort of Cinderella, with the shoes.

Sarah Ferguson and John Bryan (Getty / ITV)

“Everything else that took place was just a fun child's game.”

Bryan and the Duchess only found out that they’d been photographed after arriving back at their separate homes after the holiday.

“Twenty minutes after I arrive at my house, I get a phone call from the editor of The Sun,” he recalled. When the unnamed editor asked Frank what he’d been up to, he denied that he’d been on holiday.

He was then shocked with the news that The Sun had lost out on pictures of him and the Duchess on holiday, after The Mirror outbid them for $12m.

On The Crown, the incident was referred to when Prince Andrew (played by James Murray) asked the Queen (Imelda Staunton) for permission to divorce Sarah Ferguson.

When probed for details on what his estranged wife had been up to, Prince Andrew says: “Oh, you don’t want to know… in St Tropez… doing something unmentionable.”

“You’re right! I don’t want to know,” the Queen replies before Andrew blurts out: “Sucking Sarah’s toes, mummy! I know people tell me I’m putting my foot in it from time to time, at least I don’t put it in someone’s mouth.”

The Crown season five is now streaming on Netflix.