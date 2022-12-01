Lady Hussey - live: Royal family racism scandal continues as William and Kate arrive in Boston
Follow for the latest updates as royal couple visit America for first time since 2014
Mayor of Boston welcomes Earthshot to the city
Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in Boston for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, last visited America in 2014 when they attended events in New York and Washington, DC.
Landing in Boston on Wednesday, the couple will attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.
The media spotlight on the trip is more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her regarding comments to a Black advocate for domestic abuse survivors.
The couple sat courtside with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey to watch the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
The royal couple are set to be greeted by President Joe Biden when he visits Boston on Friday but are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who will be in New York a few days later.
ICYMI: Prince William’s godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace role amid race row
The member of the Buckingham Palace household who resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss is Prince Williams godmother, it has been revealed.
Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.
Thomas Kingsley has the details.
Prince William’s godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace role amid race row
Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, detailed the conversation on Twitter, describing it as a violation’
Ngozi Fulani says focus should remain on domestic abuse survivors
Ngozi Fulani stressed that the focus should remain on domestic abuse survivors rather than the race row and subsequent resignation of the late Queen’s lady in waiting.
Asked how she felt about Lady Susan Hussey’s resignation, the Black charity boss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I want the focus to remain where it should be, which is on the women and girls who are affected by domestic abuse.
“Having said that, she’s influenced by Buckingham Palace, and it’s their decision and her decision to make, one that I had no part in.”
Asked if she would have preferred to accept Lady Susan’s apology instead of seeing her quit the household, Fulani said: “I would have preferred it did not happen.
“I would have preferred that I could go to a space where I’m invited and be treated as every other guest was treated.
“I would prefer that we kept the focus on the abuse against women and girls.”
PA
What are William and Kate scheduled to do in Boston?
The Prince and Princess of Wales have touched down in the United States for their first visit in eight years.
The trip is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday 2 December. The organisation, founded by Prince William, honours and assists entrepreneurs who have come up with solutions to climate change and other environmental issues.
However, the awards ceremony on Friday evening is just one of several engagements and outings planned for the royal couple during their three-day trip to Boston, as Kate and William are expected to make a number of appearances in and around the city in the upcoming days.
Chelsea Ritschel looks at what is on their itinerary.
What are Prince William and Kate Middleton doing in Boston?
Couple’s visit will centre around second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday
Ngozi Fulani: ‘You’re trying to make me unwelcome'
Ngozi Fulani has spoken to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about her treatment by Lady Susan Hussey at the royal reception on Tuesday.
She said: “Let us be clear what this is. I’ve heard so many suggestions it’s about her age and stuff like that. And I think that’s a kind of a disrespect about ageism. Are we saying that because of your age you can’t be racist or you can’t be inappropriate?
“If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don’t see the relevance of whether I’m British or not British. You’re trying to make me unwelcome in my own space.”
She added: “Although it’s not physical violence, it is an abuse.”
Lady Hussey, who is Prince William’s godmother, has resigned from the household and apologised after repeatedly asking Fulani where she “really came from” during the event.
Will the prince and princess meet with Joe Biden?
There has been much speculation as to whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their trip to the US.
However, William and Kate have another meeting on the cards during their visit.
Are William and Kate meeting Joe Biden during their US visit?
White House says president will greet Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston
William and Kate praised as ‘power couple’ over matching suits
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been praised for giving off “major power couple vibes” with the outfits they chose for their arrival in the United States.
On Wednesday 30 November, the royal couple arrived in Boston, Massachusetts, for a three-day trip, which will conclude with the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday evening.
Chelsea Ritschel reviewed their sartorial choices.
Prince William and Kate Middleton praised as ‘power couple’ over matching suits
Couple’s three-day trip to Boston will conclude with Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony
Who is performing at Earthshot 2022?
The Earthshot Prize is the annual awards ceremony to celebrate the environmental charity and includes a star-studded line-up of performers. Megan Graye previews who is performing.
Boston welcomes Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are visiting the U.S. for the first time in eight years with a three-day trip to Boston starting Wednesday afternoon.
Racism row erupted as royal couple crossed Atlantic
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance in Boston after William reprimanded his own godmother for racist comments that led to her resignation.
William and Kate were welcomed by the Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker as they arrived for their United States tour at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.
Graeme Massie reports on what they said when they landed.
Kate and William make first public appearance after godmother’s racist comments
The couple landed in the US hours after Buckingham Palace became embroiled in a racism row involving Lady Susan Hussey
Royal aide embroiled in racism row reportedly advised Meghan Markle
The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.
Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.
Chelsea Ritschel reports.
Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle
Lady Susan Hussey reportedly advised Duchess of Sussex about royal life
Sibling unease haunts Prince William’s climate change trip
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators as they make their first visit to the US in eight years, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticised Britain’s royal family in the American media.
And that was before the latest racism scandal erupted at Buckingham Palace bringing past allegations back to the fore.
Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will make their first trip to the U.S. in eight years this week, hoping to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies