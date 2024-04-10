Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen’s ‘favourite grandson’ has suffered fresh heartache after splitting from his long-term girlfriend.

Peter Philips, 46, is no longer in a relationship with Lindsay Wallace, 43, after the pair’s romance reportedly ‘ran its course’ after three years.

The Royal, who is 18th in line to the throne, was previously married to Autumn Kelly, 45, with whom he shares two young children - Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

The pair split in 2020 before divorcing in 2021, and it was then that his friendship with Lindsay turned romantic.

The couple, who were described as ‘rock solid’, were so serious that Philips actually introduced his new partner to the late Queen before her death in 2022.

Philips and Wallace were in a relationship for three years. ( PA )

Who is Peter Philips?

The Royal, 46, is the Queen’s eldest grandchild and first-born son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips.

Philips, who does not receive money from the sovereign grant, works as a businessman and is currently the managing director of a boutique sports management company, SEL UK.

In 2022, his net worth was reported to be around £15.7 million.

His work commitments were reportedly a contributing factor in his recent relationship breakdown.

A source told The Sun: “Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments. Peter’s business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non stop,’ the source said.

Philips has been travelling a lot due to business commitments. ( Getty Images )

“It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other.”

Despite not being a working Royal, he is close to his family and said it ‘meant a lot’ when he was permitted to bring his then-partner Wallace to the King’s coronation concert last year.

Philips is allegedly close to his uncle, the King. ( PA )

The Queen’s Favourite Grandson

Philips made history when he was born in 1977 when his parents refused to give him an official title - despite him being fifth in line to the throne at the time.

This was done in a bid to give Peter - and later his younger sister Zara Philips, now 42 - a chance at a relatively normal life.

It also simulataneously made him the first Royal grandchild in over 500 years to grow up without a title.

But despite not having a title as the Queen allegedly wanted, Philips reportedly had a special place in her heart.

Philips has been described as the Queen’s favourite grandchild. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

A Royal insider claimed that he was her favourite grandchild - the ‘special one’ - and not Prince Harry, as was often speculated.

“[The Queen] has always been close to Peter and admires the way he and his sister Zara handled themselves as grandchildren of the monarch but without titles,” an ‘old friend’ of the Queen said, as reported by the Daily Mail in 2022.

“Like William and Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter and Zara were children of broken homes, but were somehow more exposed because of Anne’s decision that they should not have titles. She thinks Peter especially has inherited the resilience that is so characteristic of Anne. She sees him as dependable.”

Relationship Breakdown

Sources close to Philips and his former partner have claimed there was no third party involved in their recent breakup and that the pair remain amicable.

The pair reportedly remain amicable after their recent split. ( via REUTERS )

They met while studying at the prestigious Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland - a £45,000-a-year establishment where King Charles and the late Prince Philip were also educated.

News of a romance between Philips and Wallace first began to circulate in March of 2021, but in March of this year, he appeared to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix alone.