The King’s nephew Peter Phillips has said his uncle is “keen to get back to normal” as he continues his cancer treatment.

In an interview with Sky News Australia on Sunday (24 March), Mr Phillips spoke of his uncle’s positivity and eagerness to return to his full duties.

Mr Phillips said: “He is always pushing his staff and everyone including his doctors and nurses to be able to say ‘Can I do this, can I do that?’.

“I think the overriding message would be he is obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality.”