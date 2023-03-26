Prince Andrew ‘planning tell-all autobiography’ like Harry’s memoir Spare

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew is considering a tell-all memoir that would “set the record straight” about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.

The Duke of York is said to be in talks with a top US author and interviewer, for a book that has already been described as Spare 2.0, after Prince Harry’s bestselling release.

His last attempt to try and clear up his relationship with the disgraced paedophile billionaire Epstein was a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

“Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material,” a source told MailOnline. “Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.

“Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out. But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships.”

Two large US publishers are understood to be interested in acquiring the autobiography.

The Duke agreed an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in February 2022 after she accused him of sexual assault.

Ms Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with Andrew aged 17 by the financier and jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew has always denied these claims.

Prince Harry’s book Spare has been a huge success for the royal (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Earlier this year he was reportedly weighing up a legal bid to overturn the settlement.

Andrew’s reported desire to write a memoir comes after the success of Harry’s Spare, which included a number of claims about the royals including the allegation he was attacked by his own brother.

Harry also shared his frustrations over how the media had depicted him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Despite the book’s success, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mocked in an episode of the US cartoon South Park, which features a copy of a book entitled Waaagh.