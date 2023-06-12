Prince Andrew ‘staying in Royal Lodge amid renovations in case he is evicted’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of York is reportedly refusing to leave Royal Lodge while it undergoes building works due to his concern that he could be evicted before he returns.

Prince Andrew is understood to be “resisting” his brother King Charles III’s wishes that he vacate the 30-room mansion and move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage instead.

It has now been reported that the expansive property requires renovation works, including roof repairs that will “take several months to complete”.

But although the duke has been “advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic”, he is “reluctant” to go anywhere, according to a source.

The Daily Mail reports that Andrew is worried he could be permanently evicted if he leaves the property even for a temporary period of time.

Another source was quoted as saying: “They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers.

“But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home.”

They added that Andrew “feels very strongly” that the royal family are “moving the goalposts suddenly”.

The Independent has contacted Andrew’s representatives for comment.

There have been suggestions that the Prince of Wales “has his eye” on Royal Lodge, which spans 98 acres, as he is keen for more space to “reflect his new role”.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children currently live in Adelaide Cottage, but are reportedly finding the four-bedroom cottage “very cramped”.

(Rex features)

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, earlier this year. The couple, who live in Montecito, California, accepted the eviction and realised they were “very privileged to have [had] a second residence” in the UK.

But Andrew, who stepped down as a working royal in 2019 over his link to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been pushing back against the King’s wishes for several months now, reportedly leaving Charles “tired and infuriated”.

In February, it was reported that Andrew had been telling friends that he might have to move out of his home of 20 years by September as his £249,000 annual allowance is cut.

(Getty)

The duke leased the Royal Lodge for 75 years from the Crown Estate for a £1m one-off payment in 2003. He carried out refurbishments at his own expense and is believed to have spent around £7m renovating it.

Following the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, it was reported that the King offered the keys to the five-bedroom house to Andrew. However, since he apparently refused, it is currently being occupied by his daughter Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children.