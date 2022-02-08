Prince Charles to ‘move into’ Buckingham Palace when he’s King

The Prince of Wales is planning to move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, it has been reported.

Prince Charles is said to be “firmly of the view” that Buckingham Palace is the “visible symbol of the monarchy” in the UK’s capital.

The report comes after Queen Elizabeth II, used her Platinum Jubilee message over the weekend to thank the British people for their support throughout her 70-year reign.

Her Majesty added: “When, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

According to the Daily Mail, a royal source was quoted as saying that the Prince would make Buckingham Palace his home as King as it is “monarchy HQ”.

However, this has not been confirmed by either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

Buckingham Palace is the official London residence for British monarchs, first used by Queen Victoria in 1837.

It is also the administrative headquarters of the royal family, with official events such as State banquets, lunches, dinners, receptions and garden parties hosted there, drawing more than 50,000 people in pre-pandemic times.

The 775-room palace includes 19 State rooms, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms.

However, the Queen largely resides in Windsor Castle now, while Charles and Camilla live in Clarence House. Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a huge refurbishment project to update 1950sa electrical cabling, plumbing and heating, as well as make repairs.

The £369 million taxpayer-funded refurbishment is due to be completed in 2027.

Aside from Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Clarence House, the Queen and Charles both have residences elsewhere in England, Scotland and Wales.

In Scotland, the Queen’s official residence is Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh. She stays here whenever she travels north, and does so during the first week of summer, known as “Holyrood Week”.

She also owns Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home to the royal family located on the Balmoral Estates in Aberdeenshire.

Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II owns the Sandringham Estate, where she typically goes during the Christmas holidays and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles’ residences include his and Camilla’s family home, Highgrove House near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, and Birkhall, the couple’s private residence in Scotland and the former home of the Queen Mother.

He also owns a home in Wales, Llwynywermod, near Llandovery in Carmathenshire. The farmhouse was bought in 2007 by the Duchy of Cornwall and Charles and Camilla stay there during their annual tour of Wales.