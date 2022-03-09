Prince Charles still has a photo of him and Meghan Markle in his home

Prince Charles still has a photo of himself and his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, in his home, it has been revealed.

During an International Women’s Day reception at Clarence House yesterday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was seen greeting attendees in one of the home’s sitting rooms, where a slew of photos were on display.

In one of the images, there is a table with several photo frames in the background. One of the frames contains a picture of Prince Harry when he was younger, but the white frame in front sees Prince Charles and Meghan Markle walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Harry claimed that Prince Charles “stopped taking his calls” after he and Meghan decided to step down as senior working royals in 2020.

The last time Prince Charles and Prince Harry were pictured publicly together was during Prince Philip’s funeral in April last year.

Camilla during an International Women’s Day reception at Clarence House (PA)

Prince Charles stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle after her father couldn’t attend the wedding due to poor health.

During a documentary that aired later that year, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry spoke of the moment he asked Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Harry said at the time: “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you’.

“For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course, he’s going to be there for us.”

Prince Charles has an image of him walking Meghan down the aisle in his home (PA)

In March 2021, during the interview with Oprah, Harry said he felt “really let down” by his father.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie’s his grandson,” Harry said during the interview.

“But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

It’s reported that the pair are now in “regular contact” following the birth of Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s second child, in June last year.