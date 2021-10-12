Prince Charles has created a garden dedicated to grandson Prince George

Prince Charles has revealed he has a garden dedicated to his grandson Prince George on the Balmoral estate.

In a new interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales spoke candidly about the climate crisis.

Filmed on the Birkhall estate in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, where the royal family spend much of their summer, Prince Charles and BBC interviewer Justin Rowlatt can be seen walking around a garden that he created in honour of Prince George.

Explaining the significance of the green space, he says: “This was a rather empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore.

“The great thing was, I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George.

“So, I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood.

“I just hope he appreciates it one day,” he adds.

The heir to the throne, who has five grandchildren, admitted he was “deeply worried” about the extent of the climate emergency on future generations.

He warned of a “catastrophic” impact if more urgent action isn’t taken.

He added that it had taken too long for the world to realise the profound risks of the climate crisis.

When asked if he sympathised with teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, the prince said: “Of course I do, yes.

“All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they’re going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed.”

Prince Charles said he understood the anger and frustration campaigning groups such as Extinction Rebellion felt, but that tactics such as blocking roads was “unhelpful”.

“I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive,” he said.

“But it isn’t helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people.”

He also revealed that he has changed the fuel for his favourite Aston Martin car to a more sustainable source consisting of “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

And when asked if the UK government was doing enough to address climate change, the prince replied: “I couldn’t possibly comment.”

The 25-minute interview is now available to view on BBC iPlayer.