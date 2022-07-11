Jump to content
<p>Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Prince George of Cambridge interact in the Royal Box watching Novak Djokovic of Serbia play Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men's Singles Final match</p>

(Getty Images)

‘Channelling the country’s mood’: Fans react to Prince George’s many faces at Wimbledon men’s final

The young prince attended his first Wimbledon with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Ng
Monday 11 July 2022 09:30
Comments

Prince George’s debut in the Royal Box at Wimbledon over the weekend has delighted fans of the young royal.

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios with his parents on Sunday 10 July.

George, eight, pulled faces and gestured excitedly as he watched the match, tickling fans who found his myriad of expressions both funny and heart-warming.

Some viewers were concerned about George hearing the foul language used by Kyrgios during the match, while others joked about the faces he pulled in response to the swearing on the court.

One person posted a screenshot of George looking disgusted, with the caption: “Prince George hearing language today he never knew existed.”

Another posted a similar picture and added: “Prince George channelling the country’s mood watching Kyrgios’ antics.”

At one point, George hid behind his hands as the action on the court got intense.

“Prince George got the assignment! He is following the action,” a fan said.

Others compared George’s attendance with his mother, Kate Middleton, to Prince William’s Wimbledon debut with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1991 when he was nine years old.

George sat between Kate and William during Sunday’s match and was photographed waving at members of the public and laughing with his parents.

“Simply adore the sweet family moments between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George at Wimbledon today!” one person wrote.

“Love how they always take time to explain things and engage with him throughout the game.”

The Duke of Cambridge with Prince George react in the Royal Box (PA)

(PA Wire)

Following the match, which saw Djokovic emerge victorious, George met the Serbian athlete and shook his hand.

He gave Djokovic two thumbs up before the player handed him his Wimbledon trophy to hold.

George read the names inscribed on the trophy and remarked: “It’s a bit heavy.” He then handed the trophy to Kate, who was standing next to him.

