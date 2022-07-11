Prince George made his Wimbledon debut over the weekend and watched the men’s singles final from the Royal Box with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Following Novak Djokovic’s seventh Wimbledon title win, the Serbian player met with the royal family in a VIP area at the All England Club and handed his trophy to Prince George. The exchange, naturally, had Prince George’s father – Prince William – warning his eight-year-old son not to drop it.

In the one-minute clip, Prince George is seen shaking hands with Djokovic and telling him that watching the men’s singles final was “great.” Djokovic then hands the trophy to the child, as his parents watched nervously.

“Yeah, don’t drop it,” says Prince William. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton made sure the miniature golden pineapple on top of the trophy did not fall off as well.

The Duke of Cambridge then continued his conversation with Djokovic while the Duchess leaned forward to speak to her son. After about 30 seconds, Prince George handed the heavy trophy to his mother, who gave it back to Djokovic.

“I’d better give it to you,” she said.

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was an arguable star of show at Sunday’s match. As he watched the men’s singles final between Djokovic and Australian Nick Kyrgios, Prince George pulled a flurry of excited faces and gestures.

Some viewers were concerned about George hearing the foul language used by Kyrgios during the match, while others joked about the faces he made in response to the swearing on the court. At one point, the child was seen hiding behind his hands as the match instensified.

After Kate Middleton presented both players with trophies at Centre Court, the mom of three explained to reporters why seven-year-old Princess Charlotte was missing from the match. “It’s George’s treat today,” she said.