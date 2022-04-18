Prince Harry has revealed his son Archie’s favourite TV show while sharing the two year old’s hopes and dreams.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor while giving a speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday. The duke and duchess’s attendance at the games, which Harry founded in 2014, marks the couple’s first public appearance together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals.

While addressing the audience, Prince Harry said that the couple’s eldest child is currently switching between career aspirations, as Archie goes back and forth between wanting to be an astronaut or a pilot.

However, Harry then revealed that his son is also influenced by the children’s TV show The Octonauts, with the duke adding that some days Archie wants to be “Kwazii from Octonauts”.

Kwazii is an animated orange cat who is known for his adventures exploring the sea on the TV show, with the Octonauts Wiki describing the cartoon as a “daredevil cat with a mysterious pirate past”.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut... a pilot... or Kwazii from Octonauts…” Prince Harry said in a video of the speech shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie, before adding: “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen it.”

The Octonauts, which debuted in 2010, follows a team of undersea explorers led by Captain Barnacles the bear, with the popular children’s show recently releasing a spin-off series, Octonauts: Above & Beyond.

On social media, Prince Harry’s admission prompted praise from fellow parents, who revealed that their children also love the show.

“Octonaut parents....ASSEMBLE!!! I love that Archie loves Octonauts. It’s such a great kids show,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Haha! My son is a month younger than Archie and also wants to be Kwazii from The Octonauts! Very niche toddler parent reference.”

Someone else noted that Archie has “great taste” because The Octonauts “is a fab show”.

“Yes, he descends from pirates and is the absolute coolest. Good work, Archie,” another fan tweeted, before joking: “Nice to know that Prince Harry and I both have the creature report song stuck in our heads.”

While Prince Harry revealed that his and Meghan’s son has not yet settled on a career goal, the father of two, who also shares daughter Lilibet Diana, 10 months, with the duchess, said that it matters not what Archie chooses, as it is his “character that matters most”.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most,” the duke said.

During the couple’s trip to The Netherlands, Meghan also revealed that she and Prince Harry struggled with their son’s name, with the duchess admitting that they almost chose Harrison as his first name.