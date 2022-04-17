Proud father Prince Harry says Archie wants to be pilot or astronaut when he grows up

The Duke of Sussex has revealed his son Archie hopes to be an astronaut or pilot when he grows up.

Prince Harry arrived in The Hague alongside wife Meghan Markle on Friday to attend the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

It marks the couple’s first public appearance together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals and moving to California more than two years ago.

Addressing the audience at the opening ceremony of the international sporting event on Saturday evening, Harry said their two-year-old son has been inspired by his favourite TV cartoon when it comes to career choices.

Archie currently switches between wanting to be an astronaut, or an undersea explorer like Kwazii from Octonauts, Harry explained.

He might like to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he also hopes to be a pilot—specifically a helicopter pilot.

Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner during 2012-13.

The Duke said the couple often reminds Archie about the importance of good “character” when discussing future career options.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously,” he said.

“Or Kwazii from Octonauts. If you’re laughing then you’ve seen that.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with son Archie (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Archive)

Harry was welcomed to the stage by Meghan, who introduced him as her “incredible” husband who she “could not love and respect more”.

She praised the Ukrainian team’s presence at the event, saying it had taken a lot “both physically and emotionally” for the country’s competitors to attend.

Harry also echoed his wife’s sentiment, telling the team: “Your bravery in choosing to come and for being here tonight cannot be overstated.

“You told me yesterday when you decided to join us despite all odds, you said you came to be on this global stage, not simply to show your strength but to tell your truth, the truth, of what is happening in your country.

“You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.

“And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you.”