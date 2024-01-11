Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry is set to be named a “living legend” of aviation alongside past notable figures such as astronaut Buzz Aldrin at a glitzy Hollywood reception.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation at a ceremony hosted by Hollywood actor John Travolta on 19 January in Beverly Hills, California.

He served as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013 and flew training missions in the UK, US and Australia as part of his 10-year-long career in the British military.

The Duke will take his place alongside other aviation and aerospace “legends” including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk and Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

A statement on the event’s website describes him as “a British Army veteran and pilot with ten years military service, flying training missions in the US, UK and Australia, as well as combat missions in Afghanistan saving the lives of allied forces and countless civilians”.

The Duke was awarded his Flying Wings in 2010 after he finished an eight-month Army Pilot Course at the Army Aviation Centre. He learned how to fly the Firefly fixed-wing aircraft and the Squirrel helicopter, racking up about 220 flying hours.

The event was set up in 2003 to honour those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace - and inspire young children interested in aviation.

His selection as an inductee has divided some, as social media users questioned why the duke has been selected while others celebrated his award.

One wrote on X: “I look forward to every other military pilot in the world being given the same award based on his accomplishments in that field.”

While another added: “Is this a joke? What is the legendary stuff that he has done? I am asking seriously! What the heck has he done?”

But others celebrated the prince’s selection for the awards, as one said: “Excellent news for Prince Harry.” Another added: “Prince Harry doing what he does best. Congratulations on your induction into the aviation hall of fame.”