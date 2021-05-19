Dr Hilary says there is ‘a risk’ of Harry becoming ‘too focused on his victimhood’

Dr Hilary Jones told Good Morning Britain today that Prince Harry is “at risk” of becoming “too focused on his victimhood”.

Giving his opinion after NHS psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton said the Duke of Sussex may have had too much therapy, Dr Hilary also warned that Harry may “actually put people off therapy”.

It comes after Harry opened up about his mental health and challenges within the royal family in an interview with actor Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert.

The Duke is also preparing to launch his new docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which focuses on different stories about mental health around the world.

Speaking to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray, Dr Hilary said Dr Pemberton’s comments “rang bells”.

“Because if you become totally focused on your own victimhood you never escape from it, and I think there is a risk of that perhaps being played out here,” he explained.

“It would be a terrible irony if in destigmatising therapy he actually puts people off therapy. Because it’s really important that people do get the support that they need.”

In his interview with Shepard, Harry spoke candidly about going to therapy to deal with anger and “feeling helpless”, and compared being in the royal family to living in The Truman Show.

He also said he wants to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” passed to him from his father, Prince Charles.

The trailer for The Me You Can’t See was released by Apple TV on Monday, featuring celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, alongside regular people.

It sparked furious backlash from former GMB host Piers Morgan, who lashed out at Harry on Twitter and branded him a “whiny little brat”.

Morgan retweeted the trailer and added: “Because the one thing the world REALLY needs in the middle of a pandemic is yet more preaching lectures on compassion, mental health & emotional wellbeing from a whiny little brat who spends his entire time publicly trashing his family.”