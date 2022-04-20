Prince Harry has opened up about his last two years living in the United States and revealed if he’s now at a place where he feels “peaceful”.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his mental during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where the royal is attending the fifth Invictus Games. When Kotb asked Prince Harry if he felt “peaceful, now,” he said that while he doesn’t always feel “truly peaceful,” there are moments where he’s “at peace”.

“I don’t know how many people feel truly peaceful,” he explained. “At times I feel massively at peace.”

However, he noted that with “everything going on in the world,” there are also times where he still experiences feelings of “helplessness” and “anxiety”.

“I think that biggest concern that people wrestle with on a daily basis that does provide more anxiety for me and for them is the helplessness,” he explained. “We as human beings are compassionate people, but when your life becomes really hard, it can be, for some, harder to find the compassion for other people.”

According to Prince Harry, he’s become a more compassionate through “helping others”.

“What I’ve learned over the years, for myself, is I find healing in help others,” he explained. “And I think that’s what would should focus on.”

In response, Kotb agreed and said that she “loved” Prince Harry’s perspective.

Kotb’s full interview with Prince Harry will aired Wednesday morning on the Today show.