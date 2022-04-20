Prince Harry has said he is making sure his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is “protected” and has “the right people around her” following a recent secret visit to see her with Meghan markle.

In an upcoming interview with the American TV network NBC News, the Duke of Sussex said it was “just so nice” to see the Queen on only his third trip back to the UK since March 2020.

The wandering royal sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full interview to be aired on Wednesday morning.

It comes just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan, and the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.

Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what he said to NBC.