Prince Harry interview – live: Royal tells Hoda Kotb he’s ensuring Queen is ‘protected’
Follow the latest updates from the Duke of Sussex’s impending interview with NBC News at the Invictus Games
Prince Harry has said he is making sure his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is “protected” and has “the right people around her” following a recent secret visit to see her with Meghan markle.
In an upcoming interview with the American TV network NBC News, the Duke of Sussex said it was “just so nice” to see the Queen on only his third trip back to the UK since March 2020.
The wandering royal sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full interview to be aired on Wednesday morning.
It comes just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan, and the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.
Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what he said to NBC.
Interview imminent
The Today show will begin in about one minute, with Prince Harry’s interview soon to follow.
Prince Harry’s interview: what we know so far
We're now half an hour away from the start of NBC's Today show, which will include Prince Harry's interview. Here are the key points so far:
- Harry and Meghan had tea with the Queen last week during a secret visit to the UK
- The Duke said he is making sure the Queen is 'protected' and surrounded by 'the right people'
- California now feels more like 'home' to him than Britain
- The Queen is 'on great form' after her brush with Covid-19 earlier this year
This year was Meghan Markle’s first appearance at Invictus Games
NBC's interview with Prince Harry took place while he was visiting the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured and sick military service members and veterans that he founded in 2014.
The Games, named after William Ernest Henley's famous Victorian poem – the title of which means "unconquered" in Latin – were the prince's attempt to inspire hurt service members following his time in the British Army in Afghanistan.
However, the games were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and again in 2021, making this installment an emotional one for the Duke of Sussex.
“To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you,” said Prince Harry and various associates in a collective video last February. “When the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are.”
It is all the more significant because it is the first Invictus Games where the Duke has appeared with his wife Meghan Markle, with whom he has built a new life in California away from the royal apparatus which they say shelters racism and bullying.
ICYMI: California now 'feels like home' to Prince Harry
In a preview clip from NBC last night, the Duke of Sussex revealed that California feels like “home” to him and that he and Meghan Markle have been welcomed with “open arms” in the Golden State.
"Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the States,” Prince Harry said. "And it feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms. And it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."
The pair live together in Montecito, a small chichi town neighbouring the beach resort city Santa Barbara on California's picturesque Pacific coastline, about 90 miles up the shore from Los Angeles.
CYMI: Queen is 'on great form' after brush with Covid
Prince Harry told TV host Hoda Kotb that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was on “great form” after her recent bout with Covid 19.
According to new preview footage released by NBC News last night, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his recent secret visit to the Queen last week.
“She’s on great form," said the Duke. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me, and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”
Queen to spend birthday at Prince Philip's 'modest' farmhouse
The Queen is set to spend her 96th birthday today in "modest" fashion at a farmhouse beloved by Prince Philip.
According to Mail Online, Queen Elizabeth II will travel by helicopter to her family's estate at Sandringham in Norfolk on Wednesday to stay at Wood Farm, where her late husband lived after retiring from public life.
Friends and family will visit her there over the next few days. Buckingham Palace is not planning any major publicevents to make her birthday.
The context is that the Queen's advanced age and mobility issues have cast doubt on the extent of her involvement in public celebrations for her platinum jubilee this June.
Video shows Harry and Meghan in tiny novelty car
If you ever wanted to see his royal highness the Duke of Sussex, sixth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, driving around in a tiny little car, today is your lucky day.
As part of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were chauffeured around a very small track in very small Land Rovers driven by children, which was thankfully caught on video.
ICYMI: Harry's son Archie wants to be Kwazii from Octonauts
In his speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, Prince Harry detailed an ambitious career plan for his three-year-old son Archie.
While the toddler is currently alternating between wanting to be an astronaut and a pilot, the Duke also revealed that on some days he wants to be Kwazii from the children’s TV show Octonauts.
Kwazii is an animated orange cat with a Cockney accent who explores the ocean with his animal compatriots. The Octonauts Wiki describes him as a “daredevil cat with a mysterious pirate past”.
“If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen [the show]," said the Duke.
