Prince Harry has spoken candidly about whether he misses his family after stepping down from his role as a senior member of the royal family and relocating to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was asked about his relationships with his family during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb from The Hague, The Netherlands, where Harry is currently attending the fifth Invictus Games.

“Do you miss your family?” Kotb asked the duke, to which he responded: “Yes, especially over the last two years. For most people, have they not missed their family? Right, the ability to get home? Of course, you know, that’s a huge part of it.”

Kotb then asked the royal whether he misses his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William specifically, a question Prince Harry deflected as he discussed his Invictus family and his own family at home in California with Meghan Markle. The couple share son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months.

“For me, at the moment, I’m here to focus on these guys and these families, and giving everything I can,” Harry said of the Invictus competitors and their families. “To make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime.

“That’s my focus here, and then I leave here, I get back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively.”

More follows…