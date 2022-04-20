Prince Harry has revealed whether he and Meghan Markle plan to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after it was reported that the couple was invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his and Meghan’s recent surprise visit to the UK to see the 95-year-old monarch, and whether they will attend the four-day celebration during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb from The Hague, Netherlands, where Harry is attending the fifth Invictus Games.

While opening up about his relationship with the Queen, the duke said that the pair have a “really special relationship,” and that his favourite thing about his grandmother is her sense of humour and her “ability to see the humour in so many different things”.

“We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else,” the duke said.

However, according to Prince Harry, the Queen may be “bored” of birthdays. “I think after a certain age, you get bored of birthdays,” he jokingly claimed.

After Kotb asked whether the Queen will be “bored of the Jubilee,” Prince Harry said: “Uh, no. I don’t think so. She’s had a few Jubilees now so, and every one is slightly different. I’m sure she’s looking forward to it.”

As for whether he will attend the June celebration, the duke said that he doesn’t know yet, as there’s “lots of things, security issues, and everything else”.

However, he added: “This is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible to get my kids to meet her.”

More follows...