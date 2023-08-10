Prince Harry and friend Ignacio Figueras spotted ‘shopping for wives’ in Tokyo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex and his friend Ignacio Figueras have been “shopping for their wives” while visiting Tokyo.

After attending the ISPS Sports Values Summit on Wednesday (9 August), Prince Harry was spotted shopping for a gift for his wife Meghan Markle with fellow polo player Figueras.

“Shopping for our wives,” wrote Figueras in a caption of an Instagram photo of the two posing in a shop, each wearing aviator-style sunglasses with their arms folded. The shop had backpacks, tote bags and notebooks on display.

Figueras added: “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

The visit comes ahead of the duke’s annual fundraising polo match, which will take place in Singapore on Saturday (12 August). Figueras, who is a longstanding ambassador of Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale, will be captaining the Singapore Polo Club against Harry’s Royal Salute Sentebale team.

Together with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Harry launched Sentebale in 2006 to help children and young people who are impacted by extreme poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in Lesotho.

After attending Wednesday’s summit, Harry praised the “healing” power of sport in a statement issued via his charity Sentebale.

“I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world,” the duke said.

“Sport requires having a dream and the need for community. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meghan reportedly enjoyed a night out at Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour on Tuesday (8 August), at the SoFi Stadium of fans in Los Angeles, California, while Harry was away.

According to Page Six, Meghan attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser.

Earlier this month, the royal couple were spotted leaving a restaurant together on 4 August for the duchess’s 42nd birthday in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the couple were seen leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune and were accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen.

Harry’s Tokyo trip comes after Buckingham Palace quietly removed the “His Royal Highness” title from the royal family’s website.

The Sussexes gave up their HRH styles in 2020, when they stepped down from their roles as senior royals. However, until recently, Harry was still referred to by his HRH title in his bio on the royal family’s website.

The current version of the page does not include any HRH references and refers to Harry either as the Duke of Sussex or simply as the duke.