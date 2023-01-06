Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new trailer for Prince Harry’s ITV interview has been released, giving further insight into his wide-ranging discussion with news anchor Tom Bradby.

The Duke of Sussex has sat down for a televised conversation before the publication of his memoir, Spare.

Ahead of the book’s release on Tuesday 10 January, some early segments have caused widespread debate. They include reports of an altercation with his brother, the Prince of Wales, that Harry claims left him with an injured back.

On Friday (6 January), ITV released the latest clip teasing the discussion, in which he appears to discuss his complicated relationship with his brother in more depth.

Harry can be seen sitting opposite Bradby, who has known the royal for more than 20 years.

At the start of the short video, Harry talks about feeling frustrated and eventually noticing similar feelings with William during the alleged attack.

“I talk about the ‘red mist’ that I had for so long, for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him,” Harry explains.

“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

Prince Harry and Tom Bradby (ITV)

The trailer then cuts to Bradby asking Harry about the mention of recreational drugs in Spare.

“There's a fair amount of drugs,” he begins. “Marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine. That's kind of surprised people.”

“But important to acknowledge,” Harry chimes in.

Harry later reiterates his hope for his relationship with his family to mend at some point in the future.

“I want reconciliation. But first, there needs to be some accountability,” he notes.

“The truth, supposedly at the moment, has been there's only one side to the story, right? But there's two sides to every story.”

Harry: The Interview will air on Sunday 8 January at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.